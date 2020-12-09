Here's our eclectic look at 10 numbers that are surrounding Purdue football this week;

100

Purdue and Indiana have competed in football for 100 straight years. That could be in jeopardy in 2020. (Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

1918/1919

The last two years that Purdue didn't face IU in football. This, of course, was during the Flu Pandemic near the end of World War 1.

12

Offensive snaps Purdue has had in the fourth quarters of its last two games. The Boilermakers had just three snaps against Rutgers and nine against Nebraska.

2:15

Average fourth quarter time of possession for Purdue in the the losses to the Scarlet Knights and Cornhuskers. In the previous four games, Purdue's average fourth quarter time of possession was 8:31.

6.0

Rondale Moore has yet to put together any burst plays this year. He had 13 receptions for only 78 yards, averaging six yards per reception. He's the first Boilermaker with six or fewer yards per reception on more than 10 receptions since at least 2000, and only the seventh to do so in all of the Power 5 since 2000.

4 and 3

Purdue has only had four games since 2000 where they have rushed for two or fewer yards, and three of them have come in the past two years (2020 vs. Nebraska and Northwestern, 2019 vs. Penn State). Since 2000, only 33 teams have rushed for two or fewer yards twice or more in a single season. If it happens again this year, they would join a group of eight who have allowed it to happen three times.

43.2

Through 44 games, Jeff Brohm is 19-25 (43.2% winning percentage). That record is identical to Danny Hope's through the same number of games. Compared to other Purdue coaches since the 70s, it's better than Alex Agase (18-25-1), Fred Akers (12-31-1), Leon Burnett (17-26-1), and Jim Colletto (14-28-2), but worse than Jim Young (31-12-1) and Joe Tiller (30-14). Brohm, however, did inherit the most challenged situation taking the job on the heels of Darrell Hazell who won just 21 percent of his games in just under four years as head coach.

Since 2000, Purdue is 0-6 as an underdog against Indiana. It's the third time since 2000 that the Boilers have been double-digit underdogs to the Hoosiers. In 2016, they were 21.5 point underdogs and lost 26-24, and in 2013 IU was favored by 20 and went on to win 56-36. Overall, Purdue is 10-12 as a favorite since Brohm took over, including losing their last three games as a favorite (all this year).

David Bell has been spectacular in his short Purdue career. (Chad Krockover)

10th

David Bell's 1660 receiving yards as a Boilermaker put him at 10th on the Purdue leaderboard since 2000, despite only having played a year and a half. He would need another 2,000 yards to pass John Standeford at No. 1, who put up 3,618 yards in 47 games, good for 77 yards per game. Bell has put up 92.2 yards per game as a Boilermaker.

92.2

Bell's 92.2 yards per game is ranked third for Purdue since 2000, only behind Vinny Sutherland's 92.6 yards per game and, despite his lack of burst plays this year, Rondale Moore, who since 2018 has notched 95.8 receiving yards per game.

Penalties really hurt Purdue in its loss to Nebraska.

<125

Purdue's 126 penalty yards were the most for Purdue since 2000 and was only the 20th time since 2000 that a Big Ten team has accounted for more than 125 yards of penalties in a single game. Its most recent occurence was in 2019, when Ohio State was tagged for 141 penalty yards against Maryland.