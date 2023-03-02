Purdue will look for their linebackers to play fast, aggressive, know their assignments, and make plays sideline to sideline.

Luckily for the first-year defensive coordinator, Kevin Kane, he has a plethora of experience returning to play inside linebacker and Coach Joe Dineen has some of the best athletes on the team to play the new outside linebacker positions, "Fox" and "Buck".

The new scheme that Coach Walters and Coach Kane are bringing from Illinois will provide teams across the Big Ten with a new look, for far too long has Purdue been average or below on defense.

With a defensive-minded head coach and a coordinator with experience in the system, expect a new style of Purdue Defense to emerge in West Lafayette this fall, led by a talented group of linebackers.