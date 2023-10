After a 44-19 win over Illinois to give the fans a Homecoming win and keep The Cannon in West Lafayette everyone is feeling much better. Purdue was dominant in the second half, using a 21-0 third quarter to break open a three-point game at halftime. Kory is back this week to discuss the win with Travis and Jace, including:

- Tyrone Tracy and Devin Mockobee continue to have success in the backfield, carrying Purdue.

- Hudson Card managed the game well and had a bounceback steady performance.

- Deion Burks continues to be a home run threat.

- Yanni Karlaftis had maybe the best game of his career in getting the start for an injured OC Brothers.

- How does this build confidence before going to Iowa?