Off the Tracks Podcast with Kory Sheets Episode 14: Nebraska Recap
Saturday's trip to Lincoln was a tough one for Purdue, as the Boilermakers fell 31-14 on a day when the offense was quite punchless. Travis and Kory are here to discuss:
- Hudson Card had possibly his worst game of the season. What did Kory see from him?
- Is it time for a quarterback change after Bennett Meredith had a series this week?
- Kydran Jenkins, Dillon Thieneman, and Nic Scourton were bright spots on the defense and even combined for a defensive TD.
- What is wrong with Devin Mockobee?
- What needs to happen this week against Michigan?
