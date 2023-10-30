Advertisement
Off the Tracks Podcast with Kory Sheets Episode 14: Nebraska Recap

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Saturday's trip to Lincoln was a tough one for Purdue, as the Boilermakers fell 31-14 on a day when the offense was quite punchless. Travis and Kory are here to discuss:

- Hudson Card had possibly his worst game of the season. What did Kory see from him?

- Is it time for a quarterback change after Bennett Meredith had a series this week?

- Kydran Jenkins, Dillon Thieneman, and Nic Scourton were bright spots on the defense and even combined for a defensive TD.

- What is wrong with Devin Mockobee?

- What needs to happen this week against Michigan?

