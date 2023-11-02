Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Off the Tracks Podcast with Kory Sheets Episode 15: Michigan Preview

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

This week we have a rematch of last year's Big Ten championship game as Purdue heads to Ann Arbor for the first time in 12 years. It is a tremendous challenge, as Michigan has not lost a Big Ten game in over two years. In this edition of the Off the Tracks podcast Kory and Travis discuss:

- The Wolverines and their No. 1 ranked defense.

- The various weapons they have including J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum.

- Kory provides the story of why he played sparringly at the Big House in 2007.

- We also discusses the memorable win over Michigan in 2008.

Https://reindeershuttle.com
Https://reindeershuttle.com (Joshua Facemyer)

This is a commercial to buy Purdue gear from our affiliate partners at Homefield Apparel. We know you want Purdue gear, and Homefield has a lot of great vintage gear that you'll love. This includes their 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

Where to Follow us:

Official Twitter account: @boilerupload

Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB

Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals

Official Instagram: Boiler Upload

We will be live streaming the presser after the game on our Facebook.

Follow Jace and I below on Twitter for updates throughout the game

Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter

Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter

Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter

Travis Miller - @JustTMill

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement