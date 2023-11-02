This week we have a rematch of last year's Big Ten championship game as Purdue heads to Ann Arbor for the first time in 12 years. It is a tremendous challenge, as Michigan has not lost a Big Ten game in over two years. In this edition of the Off the Tracks podcast Kory and Travis discuss:

- The Wolverines and their No. 1 ranked defense.

- The various weapons they have including J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum.

- Kory provides the story of why he played sparringly at the Big House in 2007.

- We also discusses the memorable win over Michigan in 2008.