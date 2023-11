Conflicting schedules delayed our pod this week, but Kory and Travis are finally back after Saturday's loss at Michigan. We are looking forward to another home game and a chance to bounceback after four straight losses. in this week's pod.

- It was a blowout, but there were some encouraging signs in the loss ot Michigan.

- Minnesota is another Big Ten West team that struggles to score, so there is reason for optimism.

- What does Kory suggest for Devin Mockobee an his fumble issues?

- Kory also provides some insight on what went wrong during the 2005 season.