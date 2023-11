It is time for the season finale of the Off the Tracks podcast, and Hudson Card was the main story this week. The Purdue quarterback closed the season with his best game, accounting for four touchdowns as Purdue keeps the Old Oaken Bucket. Among the highlights in our season finale podcast:

- Card is the guy going into 2024.

- Freshmen Drew Biber, George Burhenn, and Jaron Tibbs all had big contributions.

- What does this mean for momentum going into 2024?

- Dillon Thieneman concluded what has to be a Freshman All-American campaign.

- Several key pieces return for next year, so we take a brief look at the 2024 schedule.