For the first time this year we have two episodes in one week. Kory, Travis, and Jace are back this week to discuss Purdue's first road game of the season at Virginia Tech. The Hokies are 1-0 on the year after a season opening win over Old Dominion, but they had a bit of a slow start in the win. In this episode the crew discusses:

- Grant Wells had a decent opener in his second full year as the starter at quarterback. How does he make the offense go?

- What other quirks can Purdue expect to see offensively?

- What is Purdue's defense discussing after a rough week against Fresno State?

- What is the injury status of some of Purdue's key guys?

- Kory talks about how the focus can be better on the road.

- Kory also waxes poetic about how he would have loved the NIL deals in his day.