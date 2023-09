Kory is out sick for this one, but we still have Jace on to take a look at Purdue's homecoming opponent in the Illinois Fighting Illini. The highlights in this one:

- Both teams are struggling mightily on defense. Can Luke Altmyer take advantage of Purdue's struggles against the run?

- Will Purdue look to establish the run early against an Illinois defense that has not been good against the run?

- How does Ryan Walters' familiarity with the Illinois defensive lineup help Purdue?

- Gus Hartwig made a difference against Wisconsin. Can he have a bigger impact this week against Illinois?

- How important is it for Purdue to get points on its first drive?