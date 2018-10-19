GoldandBlack.com

More: Purdue offers Ivey

Purdue got things started for Jaden Ivey at the end of August, when it presented him with his first scholarship offer following the program's elite camp in West Lafayette.

This weekend, the pursuit continues, as Purdue hosts the Mishawaka Marian Class of 2020 guard for an official visit at a time when his recruitment is taking off.

Notre Dame just offered him, as did Butler.