This weekend's official visit to Purdue wasn't Landen Livington's first recruiting visit since the dead period lifted — he unofficially visited Ohio State on Thursday — but It was a big deal for a player who's waited a long time for these opportunities.

"I really liked it," Livington said. "To finally get to experience a campus after all us recruits not being able to get to campuses, I'm just so glad to finally be able to take a step up in my recruitment and see what I like in these schools and kind of sort through them."

Purdue hoped to strike a chord with the Rivals.com three-star interior offensive lineman right off the bat.