Ralph Bolden's electrifying 234-yard rushing effort against Toledo in 2009 is the third highest in school history. Tom Campbell

Based on history, should one expect a close game when Purdue faces Mid-American Conference (MAC) opponent Eastern Michigan on Saturday? The answer to that question is a definite maybe. Yet, make no mistake, coach Jeff Brohm has his team on alert. It should be. For the most part, Purdue has had its way with schools currently in the Mid-American Conference. It is 42-12-1 (.773) in games dating back to 1933 when it faced faced a school currently in the MAC, Ohio, 13 years before the MAC was officially born. There have been four teams in particular the Boilermakers have struggled with: Purdue is winless in three games against Bowling Green, winless in two contests with Northern Illinois, just 3-3 versus Toledo and 9-3-1 against Miami. When you look at the numbers, when Purdue beats a MAC school, it usually does it handily. The Boilermakers' average margin in the 42 victories has been 23.0, but the average margin of defeat in the dozen losses is just under 10 points. In other words, not all the losses have been by razor-thin margins. There have been some great individual performances as well. Here's a look at some of the best, and not-so-best (sorry about that) performances for teams and individuals.

The Good

Who could forget running back Ralph Bolden exploding on the scene in coach Danny Hope's first game at the helm on Sept. 5, 2009? Bolden had 234 yards rushing, the third best effort in Purdue history and the best in the 21st century. It helped Purdue to a 52-31 win. Just under two years earlier on the day after Christmas, it took a still-standing record 546-yard passing effort by junior quarterback Curtis Painter to deliver Purdue to a 51-48 bowl win over Central Michigan. Purdue also needed a dramatic walk-off 48-yard field goal by Chris Summers to get the Boilermakers over the hump. Despite Painter's yardage, the best performance by a Purdue quarterback against a MAC school (for my money) was Kyle Orton's 23-of-26 effort in a 59-7 win over Ball State in 2004. Orton's 88 percent completion effort remains the most accurate in Purdue history and had it not been for a couple of drops, Orton could have had a perfect day. Mark Herrmann's 339-yard performance against Ohio in his first college start was one of the best by a true freshman at an any position in Ross-Ade Stadium before last week's effort by Rondale Moore. The record for receiving yardage by a Purdue player against a MAC school is 209 yards, set by Brian Alford against Toledo in 1997. Of course that was set in another debut: Joe Tiller's. Alford's big day was forgotten in a 36-22 loss to Toledo in Tiller's unsuccessful pilgrimage to his hometown to open his remarkable 12-year run as head coach. Alford's performance belongs in the good category, but Tiller's return to the Glass Bowl is a good segue to ...

The Bad

Probably Purdue's most gut-wrenching loss against a MAC school was in 1962 when Jack Mollenkopf's Boilermakers dropped a 10-7 contest to Miami while ranked No. 9 in the country. Miami coach John Pont, who would later coach at Indiana and Northwestern with his claim to fame being the only coach to lead the Hoosiers to the Rose Bowl, used that win in West Lafayette to begin to build momentum and eventually secure those two jobs in the Big Ten. The Miami loss may have been the first, but it is far from the last punch in the gut Purdue has received from MAC schools on the gridiron. In 1972, Purdue opened the season with about as high hopes as any Boilermaker squad in the last half century. Despite a 3-7 record the year before, Purdue was shown a great deal of respect as it was ranked No. 18 in the preseason. The reasons for the high expectations were two fold: Coach Bob DeMoss' team lost five of those games in 1971 by under a touchdown and Purdue was loaded with three first round draft picks (and two more in the second round) on their roster for the only time in their history (Otis Armstrong, Dave Butz and Darryl Stingley were the first round picks, and Gary Hrivnak and Steve Baumgartner were tabbed in the second round). Bowling Green was a late add to the schedule when the NCAA allowed an 11th game and figured to be a pushover. It wasn't. The contest was also the first time since WWII that freshman were eligible and it was a freshman kicker that made a last-minute game-winning field goal that allowed BG to upset Purdue 17-14. Of course, a handful of fumbles lost and a failed wishbone offense experience didn't help.

Thirty-one years later, BG did it again to a preseason ranked Purdue team (16th) in a shocking 27-26 win in Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue rebounded from the crushing opening game loss to finish 9-4 and play in the Capital One Bowl, but the loss still left Purdue swimming upstream for much of the season before falling just short of a Big Ten title. There have been other stingers delivered to Purdue by MAC schools. A loss in 1992 to Toledo was devastating. A week earlier, coach Jim Colletto's team had just throttled No. 17 California, but the Rockets victory in Ross-Ade pretty much let the air out of the balloon just when it looked like Colletto's program might have been gaining momentum. A 24-19 loss to Miami in 1974 wasn't pretty, but became a little more understandable when Miami ended the season 10-0-1 and ranked 10th nationally. A 7-7 tie with Miami a year later might be best reserved for the ugly category as Purdue had three chances to kick a game-winning field in the closing minutes after successive offsides penalties moved the Boilermakers five yards closer each time. It was as tough a tie as one can imagine.



The Ugly