Jinxed? Unfortunate? Unprecedented?
When Isaac Haas' elbow injury happened in the final eight minutes of Purdue's second-round NCAA Tournament win over Cal State Fullerton last week, it evoked strong feelings from Purdue fans and observers. Maybe the above three words came to mind.
But you can't call Haas' injury unprecedented in terms of the Boilermakers' history in the NCAA. You have to go back 49 years to their first NCAA game ever, though, to find a similar incident. That's when Purdue's starting center Chuck Bavis was injured in the opening-round game and was lost for the remainder of the tournament, forcing reserves Jerry Johnson and Frank Kaufman to have to fill the void.
So in 2018 terms, just think of Johnson as Matt Haarms and Kaufman as Jacquil Taylor. Johnson and Kaufman had similar body types, as both were wiry at 6-foot-10 and 6-8, respectively.
"I received several texts from former teammates when Isaac's injury occurred talking about the similarities to 1969," said Johnson, who lives and works in Knox, Ind., the town he grew up in about 75 minutes north of West Lafayette. "My teammates and I follow this team very closely, and it was the first thing many of us thought of."
Johnson thinks the comparison to Haarms is close in basketball terms, but not close when comparing the hair.
"I hope Matt doesn't lose as much of his hair as I have," laughed Johnson, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Tuesday. "I never had hair like Matt, but who does? We did have similar roles on the team, however."
Both Johnson and Kaufman had specific duties, as they were expected to rebound and defend inside. Like in 2018, the '69 team had a high-powered offense with plenty of shooters in All-American Rick Mount and senior stars Billy Keller and Herman Gilliam. The Boilermakers of 49 years ago led the nation in scoring, averaging 92.5 points per game, a pretty amazing accomplishment considering it was two decades before the three-point line.
Throughout the 1968-69 campaign, Johnson logged Haarms-like minutes as one of the first players off of Coach George King's bench. Kaufman appeared in all but four games as a third center, logging a bit more court time than Taylor has. (Taylor has appeared in half of Purdue's game to date).
Yes, there are parallels to be drawn. And a Boilermaker basketball history lesson to be learned. So here goes:
On March 13, 1969, during Purdue's 92-72 Sweet 16 victory over Miami (Ohio), center Chuck Bavis separated his shoulder. In '69, there were only 25 teams in the Big Dance, so the Boilermakers, as Big Ten champs, didn't play until the Sweet 16. And while all went well, Bavis, a bulky 7-footer from Garrett, Ind., suffered a separated shoulder in the second half.
In put a damper on the Boilermakers' blowout win, especially because Bavis had been a season-long starter. Bavis' rebounding and outlet passing helped Purdue generate its fast break, something Coach George King's teams did better had anyone in the country. And he had the girth to battle Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), who the Boilermakers would ultimately face in the 1969 NCAA championship game.
In the Boilermakers' Elite Eight matchup against Marquette, JerryJ ohnson was the next man up and called on to produce. And produce he did.
He grabbed 16 rebounds, still the Purdue standard in the 68 NCAA Tournament games the Boilermakers have played in to date. As the clock ran down in overtime, he also set maybe the biggest screen in Purdue hoops history, freeing Rick Mount for his last-second game-winning jumper from the right corner that delivered the Boilermakers to the Final Four.
"I had a height advantage as Marquette's biggest starter was 6-5," Johnson explained. "And as far as the screen for Rick, that was my job plain and simple. I knew he would make it once I saw how open he was."
For Kaufman, who like Johnson still lives and works close to where he grew up in the Pittsburgh, Pa., area, he was eager to perform his role.
"I had played enough that season to be ready," Kaufman said. "And I was a competitive guy and I went to Purdue to play with and against the best."
Frank Kaufman. Johnson and Bavis had a close relationship both on and off the court. They were in the same fraternity (Beta Theta Pi), along with Billy Keller and sophomore reserve guard Steve Longfellow.
"We had a team that really got along and worked well together," Kaufman said. "We had great leaders who were great talents in Billy and Herman, and one of the greatest shooters ever in Rick, so we knew we had enough talent even without Chuck to survive. That put us at ease.
"I hope that Haarms and Taylor feel the same way because this year's team has enough talent and experience to go to the Final Four too. If everybody does their job, they can win just like we did."
Is Purdue jinxed? Well, after the Robbie Hummel knee injury of 2010 that cost the Boilermakers their best, if not most versatile, player on a team that looked destined for a Final Four run, it might have seemed so. Some recalled to Glenn Robinson's back injury the night before the Elite Eight game with Duke, a contest where he was held to a season-low 13 points in an eight-point loss, in 1994 as bad luck. After all, a horsing around incident with teammate Cuonzo Martin 25 years ago never as been so costly to Purdue's Final Four fortunes, right?
"Purdue has been jinxed a bit of late," Kaufman said.. "But I think this year can be different. To me, success doesn't come down to rebounding and inside play as much as it does come down to how well Purdue can protect the basketball.
"If they can limit mistakes, I think they can win in Boston. It won't be easy, but they can make it happen.
"Sure, history can repeat itself."
