Jinxed? Unfortunate? Unprecedented?

When Isaac Haas' elbow injury happened in the final eight minutes of Purdue's second-round NCAA Tournament win over Cal State Fullerton last week, it evoked strong feelings from Purdue fans and observers. Maybe the above three words came to mind.

But you can't call Haas' injury unprecedented in terms of the Boilermakers' history in the NCAA. You have to go back 49 years to their first NCAA game ever, though, to find a similar incident. That's when Purdue's starting center Chuck Bavis was injured in the opening-round game and was lost for the remainder of the tournament, forcing reserves Jerry Johnson and Frank Kaufman to have to fill the void.

So in 2018 terms, just think of Johnson as Matt Haarms and Kaufman as Jacquil Taylor. Johnson and Kaufman had similar body types, as both were wiry at 6-foot-10 and 6-8, respectively.

"I received several texts from former teammates when Isaac's injury occurred talking about the similarities to 1969," said Johnson, who lives and works in Knox, Ind., the town he grew up in about 75 minutes north of West Lafayette. "My teammates and I follow this team very closely, and it was the first thing many of us thought of."

Johnson thinks the comparison to Haarms is close in basketball terms, but not close when comparing the hair.

"I hope Matt doesn't lose as much of his hair as I have," laughed Johnson, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Tuesday. "I never had hair like Matt, but who does? We did have similar roles on the team, however."

Both Johnson and Kaufman had specific duties, as they were expected to rebound and defend inside. Like in 2018, the '69 team had a high-powered offense with plenty of shooters in All-American Rick Mount and senior stars Billy Keller and Herman Gilliam. The Boilermakers of 49 years ago led the nation in scoring, averaging 92.5 points per game, a pretty amazing accomplishment considering it was two decades before the three-point line.

Throughout the 1968-69 campaign, Johnson logged Haarms-like minutes as one of the first players off of Coach George King's bench. Kaufman appeared in all but four games as a third center, logging a bit more court time than Taylor has. (Taylor has appeared in half of Purdue's game to date).

Yes, there are parallels to be drawn. And a Boilermaker basketball history lesson to be learned. So here goes:

On March 13, 1969, during Purdue's 92-72 Sweet 16 victory over Miami (Ohio), center Chuck Bavis separated his shoulder. In '69, there were only 25 teams in the Big Dance, so the Boilermakers, as Big Ten champs, didn't play until the Sweet 16. And while all went well, Bavis, a bulky 7-footer from Garrett, Ind., suffered a separated shoulder in the second half.

In put a damper on the Boilermakers' blowout win, especially because Bavis had been a season-long starter. Bavis' rebounding and outlet passing helped Purdue generate its fast break, something Coach George King's teams did better had anyone in the country. And he had the girth to battle Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), who the Boilermakers would ultimately face in the 1969 NCAA championship game.