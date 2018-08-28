Coach Jim Young led the Boilermakers in three of its most pivotal season openers in school history, all in a four year span. Mark Herrmann (9) quarterbacked Purdue to three of the victories. Wayne Doubling

Thursday night's home opener showdown with Northwestern has begged the question among long-time Purdue football observers of when was the last time there was so much riding on a home season opener? One could argue 2004, when Syracuse came for a Labor Day weekend Sunday national television game. But Purdue was a near two-touchdown favorite, and won easily 51-0. In 1992, Purdue upset No. 17 Cal, and it was a huge upset, especially considering Purdue jumped out to a 38-3 halftime lead. But back then, season expectations were relatively low under second-year coach Jim Colletto, and the season pretty much fizzled out from that point forward. So when was it then? You have to go back nearly four decades, during a span of three games from 1978 to 1981. That's when the Boilermakers were trending upward under coach Jim Young. So listed below are three home season openers like no other in recent memory.



Sept. 16, 1978: Beating MSU in the Heat

There was promise after Young's first season at Purdue in 1977, but not quite to the level of what Jeff Brohm produced in 2017. The '77 Boilermakers finished 5-6, losing out on a bowl opportunity by losing to IU in the last game. Still, vast improvement was made that season, and the Boilermakers had a a marquee player in freshman quarterback Mark Herrmann, and a "Junk Defense" named by defensive coordinator Leon Burtnett, and led by end Keena Turner, that gave opponents fits. On an 87-degree mid-September day, things looked bleak for Purdue as it trailed 14-0 at halftime with Herrmann struggling so much, that Young pondered benching him. Early in the third quarter the direction changed, literally, on a 60-yard touchdown run by Russell Pope, when he dramatically reversed field and broke away from the Green and White defenders Purdue used the heat and its superior conditioning to its advantage by wearing down Sparty in the second half. Still, the game came down to a 4th-and-1 play late in the fourth quarter at the MSU 33-yard line. Young went for it, and sophomore fullback John Macon broke past MSU defense which had stacked the box and ran free for the game-winning score. Purdue had its 21-14 win, and a victory that catapulted the program to a 9-2-1 season and Big Ten relevance. Young, Herrmann and Co., would go on to win three straight bowl games, and one can only wonder what would have happened to the Young rebuilding project had the Boilermakers not rallied in the halftime locker room?

Macon's electrifying fourth quarter touchdown romp vs. Michigan State help set Purdue on a course for three-straight bowl wins. Wayne Doebling

Sept. 8, 1979: Blowing out the Badgers

On the heels of a Peach Bowl title, and a preseason No. 6 national ranking, it wasn't surprising that Ross-Ade Stadium played host to a near capacity crowd of 65,002 for when the Wisconsin Badgers came into town to open the season. There was as much buildup heading into the 1979 season as any in the last 40 years, as no Boilermaker team has been ranked higher to open the season since. There was motivation at play as well, well beyond the fact that this was a conference game. And Purdue had it on its side. The season before on a dreary, cold November day in Camp Randall, an outmanned Badger squad rallied from a 24-6 fourth quarter deficit to tie Purdue. The deadlock cost the upstart Boilermakers a share of the Big Ten title and possibly a New Year's Day bowl appearance. But on this sun-splashed early September day, Purdue lived up to the hype and destroyed Wisconsin 41-20 pouncing quickly and building a 28-7 halftime lead. The ball was bouncing right for Purdue as well, as center and current Purdue Radio Network analyst Pete Quinn pounced on a fumble in the end zone for his lone scoring play as a Boilermaker (yes, Pete even mentions that play every now and then when on the air) in the second quarter. The victory gave Purdue some early season energy, but the Boilermakers struggled in two of the next four games, losing handily at UCLA the following week, and then at Minnesota in its second conference game. Still, in the end, the 1979 Boilermakers did something that had never been done before, and that is post a double-digit win total in a single-season.

Sept. 12, 1981: Putting away Elway