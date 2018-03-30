More Day 11 coverage: What stood out ($)

First, Darius Pittman and, later, Cole Herdman used the same term to describe Purdue’s new tight ends coach Mark Tommerdahl: “Old school.”

Tommerdahl didn’t object to the phrase when later told, but he didn’t confirm it either. He said he’d need a definition to do the latter.

Instead, the first-year coach who arrived just days before spring ball began described himself as a coach who has a passion to teach life lessons. And that is what essentially drew him to coaching more than 30 years ago. Initially, Tommerdahl took the gig as a graduate assistant coach at Wyoming only as an avenue to earn a graduate degree, but then coaching got in his blood and he’s been a lifer since.

His most recent stop in West Lafayette brings him back to his Midwest roots — he’s from Minnesota — and allows him to coach in what he considers the country’s best conference again. He’d been an assistant coach for the Gophers in the mid-1990s when a young receiver named Tony Levine was a senior.

Tommerdal said the "opportunity" is what brought him to Purdue after Levine, the former special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, retired after last season.

"This is a school where I'm comfortable at," said Tommerdahl, who came to Purdue from Utah State and was at Cal before that. "Just a home feel to me, this part of the country. That's not knocking anywhere else I've been. This just feels like home. And to be able to compete against the schools we're playing against, it's an honor. This is the classic league to compete in. It's a classic league to recruit in. It's an honor."

Among Tommerdahl's considerable coaching experience was a stint at Wyoming, first coaching alongside Joe Tiller and then coaching under him after Tiller took the head job. It was a special time for Tommerdahl to see Tiller work, especially in one specific area, he said.

“In my opinion, Joe Tiller’s strongest attribute was he was his own man," he said. "He did things his way, and his way became somewhat revolutionary, particularly in this league. He lost zero sleep worrying about what you and I thought. He was very comfortable being his own man.”

Seems as though Tommerdahl has taken the same tact.

Purdue's tight ends didn't all define the "old school" categorization, but Pittman said, essentially, that Tommerdahl "doesn't take a lot of B.S. (and) makes you finish every play, which is a good thing."

Levine hardly ever raised his voice — Purdue kicker J.D. Dellinger said he literally couldn't recall a time all of last season — but Tommerdahl has a little more burst and can be more vocal. But it hasn't been in a degrading-yelling kind of way. It's more instructional, just hoping to get his point across.

Oftentimes, his speech is littered with calling players "son" and shouting "daggone-it" when he's frustrated. One of the rules he's implemented, at least for the tight ends, is no cursing, Brycen Hopkins said.

Herdman referred to it as Tommerdahl keeping the players "in a straight line."

And Tommerdahl has been humble, too: He doesn't know the offense as well as his players just yet. Jeff Brohm's system is complicated, and Tommerdahl only got to Purdue days before the spring, so he's in catch-up mode. But he's still carving his place.

"He’s doing a great job making sure we finish," Hopkins said, "because he doesn’t know all the plays yet, like we do, so all he can coach us on is effort and technique, and I think he’s done a good job with that."