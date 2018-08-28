The Purdue women's soccer team continued its undefeated season with a 2-1 victory over Big 12 foe Iowa State on Sunday. The hot, humid conditions nor the scoreboard at halftime were able to stop the Boilermakers from producing two goals in the last six minutes to clinch the victory and the title of Boilermaker Challenge Cup co-champions.

With just nine seconds remaining in the game, sophomore Kylie Hase tallied the game-winner and her first of the 2018 season. The ball was set up by Sarah Clark on a free kick 25 yards out, which Hase was able to guide in with her head.

In addition to Clark's assist on the game winner, the Brighton, Mich. native recorded the Boilermakers' first goal off a penalty kick in the 84th minute. The goal was Clark's second of the year, with both scores coming off penalty kicks in the second half (first: vs. Eastern Michigan, 8/17/18)



Purdue, which was coming off a double overtime draw against No. 25 West Virginia Friday evening, was tested early in the game. Within the first five minutes, Katie Luce was forced to make a play when ISU's Klasey Medelberg charged toward the goal. In a smart decision by Luce, the Lewis Center, Ohio native made a diving stop at Medelberg's feet to halt the play and keep Iowa State from getting a shot off.



Purdue responded in the 21st minute with its first dangerous opportunity. Mia Roth fired a shot from in front of the Cyclone goal, but the ball was blocked by a defender.

In the 41st minute, Iowa State was the first up on the board when Kara Privitera scored her first of the season. Luce came out of the goal to make the save, but Privitera was able to maneuver around and slot the ball in the back of the net.

Despite taking only three shots and two corner kicks in the first half, the Boilermakers set the tempo in the second, adding 13 shots and six more corner kicks to the scoresheet. The Boilermakers drew 10 Iowa State fouls in the second as well, including one that led to Clark's penalty shot.

Luce finished the evening with three saves, while Hase led the team with four shots, including three on goal.



Six freshmen started the game: Sydney Duarte, Aly Mielke, Skylurr Patrick, Mia Roth, Grace Walsh and Julia Ware. Ware and Luce are the only two Boilermakers to have played every minute of Purdue soccer this season.

With Purdue's 1-0-1 finish during the Boilermaker Challenge Cup, the Boilermakers were named co-champions with Northwestern (1-0-1). Clark, Sydney Duarte, Hase, Luce, and Hannah Mussallem were named to the all-tournament team.

Up Next: After opening the 2018 season with three home appearances, the Boilermakers will head south for its next two games. First, Purdue will play Georgia in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET before traveling to Columbia, South Carolina, to take on the No. 3-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.