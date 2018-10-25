Konyndyk gives us his thoughts on the Spartans' 4-3 start and the myriad of injuries that have hit this Michigan State team in the first half of the 2018 season. The injuries include the starting quarterback, tailback, offensive linemen and numerous wide receivers.

GoldandBlack.com: What are the key injuries with this team?

Konyndyk: "I think it's important to talk about it in terms of position groups because in some it's easier to point out who isn't injured. The answer to that question is at wide receiver is nobody isn't injured. In that room most of its scholarship players are dealing with an injury and of course they lost their best player in Felton Davis to an achilles tear (last week). He's having surgery in North Carolina. They lost Cody White to an injury back in the fourth week, which seems like forever ago. Darrell Stewart is hurt but may play. Cam Chambers is hurt but may play. The big question is whether those guys will practice. If that's not the case, what's it going to look like when they get on the field?

The other big question is what does the situation look like at quarterback. Brian Lewerke injured his throwing shoulder in the win over Penn State two weeks ago but anybody who saw the game against Michigan a week ago could see he wasn't the same player. He really had trouble throwing downfield and is that because receivers won't be able to get separation? We don't know what his status is for this weekend. He was available for interviews (Tuesday) evening after practice and that's usually a good sign he'll play. Backup quarterback Rocky Lombardi is the guy if Lewerke can't go but Lombardi has played about 12 previous snaps this season. It's a MASH unit but we haven't even addressed the offensive line unit that has changed from week to week because of numerous injuries. The defense is relatively healthy and that's where they'll have to butter their bread this week but it won't be easy against Purdue."

GoldandBlack.com: Let's recap what is going on at quarterback. Can Lewerke play without practicing heavily as he did last week versus Michigan?

Konyndyk: "It depends what you mean when you say practice. For me, that isn't as cut and dry as it sounds. Are we talking about shirt and shells and pass skeleton? Or are we talking about pads and a scrimmage-type setting? When we're talking with Lewerke (Tuesday) night, he was sweating so it's not like he was completely out. There's some confusion about whether he went through the walk-through stuff last week. Even if he's not involved in the scrimmage periods. I think it'll be game-time decision and you'll see Rocky Lombardi get a lot of reps this week. If he's not going to be effective, I don't think (Lewerke) will play. Last week was a completely different deal. I know some fans were questioning why didn't Rocky Lombardi play against Michigan. You're not going to put a guy with maybe one possession of action with no running game and no offensive line against one of the top defenses in the nation. I don't know what will happen with Lewerke but if he's not comfortable throwing the ball vertically down the field, you'll see Rocky Lombardi."

GoldandBlack.com: Has the OL injuries and injuries to running back LJ Scott been essentially why Michigan State struggles to run the ball, or is it more complex than that?

Konyndyk: "I think if LJ Scott was healthy, there would be a little more production in the run game but I do think it's been the musical chairs of the offensive line. I've said that since the beginning of the year. When you talk about the biggest areas of growth for this season, I thought the offensive line would be the one place it would(happen). They lost an NFL draft pick at center and that was a bigger loss than we anticipated. I think the big injury at offensive line was Cole Chewins, at left tackle. That injury put everything in flux. The o-line continuity has been a big problem. LJ Scott isn't the type of back like Jeremy Langford who was more of a game-breaker. Scott needs a little bit of a hole to get a big chunk (of yards). The tailbacks (as a group) have struggled to run through contact and don't have the speed. Still, I think the o-line is a major problem."

GoldandBlack.com: What's worked so well on this defense that will allow them to ride this unit for the final five or six games this season?

Konyndyk: "I think it's something they'll have to do. It reminds me of the 2012 season (MSU finished 7-6 overall, 3-5 Big Ten), which was the year before the Rose Bowl and winning 13 games. I'm not sure they have as many draft picks in the secondary as they did back then but this is a unit that takes a pride in doing what they do. They're very superior at stopping the run. They are relatively healthy with the exception of a few cornerbacks but they're getting healthy and could play Saturday. Josiah Scott is a All-Big Ten cornerback and could be back in the next few weeks. Josh Butler is a starting cornerback and has been out but he's coming back. They've got great depth and the interior defensive line is a real strength for this defense. The defensive ends are better. Kenny Willekes is a guy that is better than when he had 7.5 sacks last year. What surprised me is the guys performing around him because I thought defensive end would be a pretty big question mark besides him (Willekes).

"Linebacker is as deep as it ever has been in the Dantonio era. Andrew Dowell is a great player but you also have two guys behind him at middle linebacker that can start at some Big Ten programs. Slot linebacker is good and that will be big in a game like this one. They've got really good play in the safeties. I know the numbers aren't there when you look at the pass yardage they've given up but you look at the personnel, the secondary has good players. They've been very much developing a ballhawking mentality in the secondary. Michigan State is going to have to ride these guys. They've got to take advantage of a turnover situation.

"One of the things we'll have to see is will Michigan State use some of this secondary depth in wide receiver personnel groups this week? Michigan State's best cornerback Justin Lang was a Top 250 nationally recruited wide receiver coming out of high school. I don't know if he'll do that too much this week because you don't want him gassed when he's supposed to be playing cornerback. They're going to have to find a way to scrap out victories."

GoldandBlack.com: Do you feel like the x-factor of this game is the physical matchup of the MSU cornerbacks and the Purdue wide receivers?

Konyndyk: "One of the things you need to look at is compare what Michigan State does on defense to (what Purdue saw last week in) Ohio State. Ohio State played sloppy man-to-man and Michigan State plays a mix of defenses. Hypothetically Michigan State does play more zone so you'd think they'll slow down some of those big plays. This group does a really good job of tackling in space. What I think helps Michigan State is having veteran safeties that are pretty good at knowing what is going on out there. Andrew Dowell is really good in coverage and they ask him to blitz as well. They just mix and match their personnel grouping. I don't think their are many weakness.

"You look at Ohio State and they give up a lot of yards underneath and Ohio State played poor technique and let them run wild. Michigan State's discipline on defense will be tested this week. They do put corners on an island but Michigan State feels confident with that. Some of those Iowa teams were you look at their record and think they're not that great but they have rock solid defenses, that's what Michigan State is now. It's not what they thought they would be. They expected to be a high powered offense and a quality defense. Right now they're a limited offense and a solid defense."

GoldandBlack.com: Do you still feel like there is enough veterans in this MSU locker room to get this team to feel like they're still playing for something viable? If so or not, how do you see this game shaping up?

Konyndyk: "I think one of the things Mark Dantonio is underrated at is his ability to get teams to get back up after big wins and tough losses. I think after Michigan State loses to Northwestern (29-19 on Oct. 6) and everybody thought they were going to whacked at Penn State the following week. Due to the rivalry they have with Penn State and the fact that Michigan State played one of its best games, they were able to leave Happy Valley with a win. I think any time you count out Mark Dantonio or his teams out, that's when you get in trouble. Now, I have a really hard time knowing where the points are going to come from this weekend against Purdue. I don't think you'll ever have a problem with this team with this core group of leadership worrying about the effort level or wondering if they're playing hard.

"Dantonio has always been good about when you're not playing for a championship being able to quickly recenter the goals and refocusing the mindset. They did a great job with that in 2012 and that set up a great season in 2013. Again, that was a defensive team in 2012 where they made a bowl game. The road map is there to do the same.

"I'm not saying they'll beat Purdue because again, I don't know where the points will come from. Michigan State is going to try to make slow progress in running the football and they've got to try to get some players healthy. Quarterback is a big question mark from a health standpoint and we don't question the effort and heart of this football program, except in 2016 when they had some bad apples. They might not win Saturday but they'll try to get off the ground this weekend and fight to get better. They're going to make it tough on Purdue and try to be the more physical team. That's just the nature of Dantonio and this program."