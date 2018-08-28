With Purdue and Northwestern sharing the nation's season-opening spotlight on Thursday night, GoldandBlack.com reached out to Louie Vaccher, the publisher for Rivals.com's WildcatReport.com, to get some answers on a Northwestern program trying to double down its success off a 10-win campaign last season.

GoldandBlack.com: So the big question around Evanston is obviously the health of quarterback Clayton Thorson. You've finally been allowed to witness some practices and so how does he look to you? Will he be ready to play Thursday?

Vaccher: "That's the big question is Clayton Thorson and that knee. It's what everybody has been talking about. He practiced last Thursday and he looked fantastic. You'd never know he has had a problem but the only thing is this big white brace on his knee. Other than that, he looked like the old Clayton Thorson and in fact, I thought his throws had more zip on them than they normally do. He also looked mobile. He was moving around in the pocket. I didn't see anything that will lead me to think he will not start against Purdue. However, everybody is emphasizing this is a 100 percent medical decision. They're going to have their doctors get together with Dr. James Andrews, who was involved in the surgery, and they're going to make that decision in the next few days leading up to the game. Nobody knows what is going on in that knee, but I would assume Thorson will start."

GoldandBlack.com: Pat Fitzgerald was adamant in Chicago at Big Ten football media days that this opener is huge simply because he's been disappointed with the way his program has started in the first month of a season. Do you agree?

Vaccher: "There's no question about that. That's been a major issue for them the last two years. In 2016 they started 0-2 and last year they had a 2-3 start to the season and looked wistful at that point in the season. This opener is at Purdue against a tough team at night and that's a big test coming out of the gate and Northwestern has known that they need to do a better job getting prepared. I talked to Fitzgerald about that at the team's media day and he thought he pushed them too hard, too early in camp and by the time the season started, their legs weren't nearly as fresh. The preseason schedule is something he spent a lot of time on with the strength and conditioning staff and they really crunched the numbers to alter the plan for this season. We'll have to see if that works better or not. With the players there is the statistical analysis and then the mentality that they evaluate and the players honestly talk more about the mentality aspect of trying to start fast in every drill of practice. You can't expect to start fast in a game or a season if you don't do it in practice. This year more than any is when they need to start better because this is their first Big Ten season opener since 1984 and the pressure is on for sure."

GoldandBlack.com: Northwestern loses the school's all-time leading rusher Justin Jackson and nobody around the program seems concerned about their ability to run the ball. What's the secret with Northwestern's run game and can Jeremy Larkin be the next star?

Vaccher: "I think he can be. It is funny that Northwestern loses one of the best I've ever seen with four straight 1,000-yard seasons but no one is concerned about the running back position or the run game. Larkin had very limited carries but ran for 503 yards and five touchdowns. He proved he can break a big one and he's a little bit faster than Jackson was so the big play is always there. He's deceptively elusive, a glider-type runner and he's a complete back. I think he's going to be just fine. He's also running behind an offensive line that one of the best in program history with four starters coming back and they really had a bad start to last season, but got so much better as the season went along. If they pick up where they left off in 2017, I think the running game will be just fine."

GoldandBlack.com: I'm glad you mentioned the offensive line because where are they from a pass protection standpoint if Thorson isn't as mobile as he has exhibited in the past?

Vaccher: "That's a good question. Even if he plays, is it going to be the same Clayton Thorson that we known and have seen? Is Northwestern going to do more max protect? We'll find out like everybody else. Fitzgerald has talked about how they allowed 31 sacks last season and Thorson has been sacked a lot in his career even as a mobile guy. Fitz talks about how some of those are because the quarterback held on to the ball too long and Thorson has had a tendency to do that and get himself into trouble that way. It's not always on the offensive line and they've become a whipping boy when it is not always their fault. With Thorson not being 100 percent, I hink they'll try to win with a ground game and defense. This is an experienced unit and if they have problems, that doesn't bode well for the future of this season."

GoldandBlack.com: Is defense where this team wants to win football games early this season with their leading tackles and pass rushers back for 2018?

Vaccher: "No question about it. I think Northwestern's front seven has a chance to be very ferocious. You've got the Big Ten sack leader in Joe Gaziano on one side and Samdup Miller really made strides as true freshman last year. He looks bigger this year and I really think he's going to be a stud up there. They also have depth. Jordan Thompson is a solid defensive tackle and then behind them is Paddy FIscher, who was a freshman All-America selection with 113 tackles and he's one of those guys at 245 pounds that can play inside the tackles but also run sideline-to-sideline. Nate Hall has recovered from his ACL injury and expects to play at the beginning of the season. They've got experience at cornerback with All-Big Ten selection Montre Hartage. They did lose both of their starting safeties and they'll have some inexperience there and that bears watching to see if they give up any deep balls early. They'll hang their hat with defense though and stopping the run. They gave up 107 yards per game on the ground and they were Top 10 in the country in the category."

GoldandBlack.com: Any newcomers or freshmen on either side that will make an instant impact?

Vaccher: "I think a couple guys have stood out and with the new four-game redshirt rule that provides a new wrinkle (and options for coaches). From people I've talked to they really like wide receiver J.J. Jefferson from Houston and he's been getting a lot of reps with the ones and twos in practice. Northwestern likes to rotate a lot of wide receivers. On defense, they really like cornerback Greg Newsome. He's an early enrollee and he'll definitely play the four games allowed under the new rule. Beyond that, I'm not sure."

GoldandBlack.com: Northwestern wins this game by doing what?

Vaccher: "Their defense has to play a strong game. They're going to have to do well. I assume Purdue is going to take that next step from an offensive side of the ball. I think their offense will be formidable. Like I've said, even if Thorson plays, he may not be the guy we're used to seeing. We're used to seeing a NFL draft guy type performance in big games from Clayton Thorson and they may have to rely on a conservative game plan to win this game. The offensive line will have to dominate that line-of-scrimmage. The thought is from this coaching staff that Purdue played them really tough in Evanston and the 23-13 score felt closer than that."



