GoldandBlack.com talks to publisher Kevin Noon to get his perspective on the No. 2 Ohio State program heading into Saturday's game.

Noon gives us his thoughts on the 7-0 start and why there is some level of concern by Buckeyes fans over a trip to Purdue this weekend. Noon describes how Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has turned the Buckeyes into a pass-first offense this season and the problems with the defense giving up big plays.