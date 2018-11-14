Galloway gives us his thoughts on a Wisconsin program and on a season that hasn't lived up to the preseason expectations set for a program thinking they were going to compete for a Big Ten title.

Galloway: "I actually talked with Jonathan Taylor on Tuesday about that and asked him how he was feeling. He mentioned how last year he got a bunch of carries and started to wear down over the course of the season. However, after his first full (year) weight training program, he feels much more prepared for the workload this year. I think they feel great about where he is in that regard and he says he feels great. Maybe he would say that anyway but he feels more prepared to carry that load than he did last season. Plus, remember, they (will) have one less game than they had last year now because they won't be in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game so I think they feel like he can sustain his level of productivity."

GoldandBlack.com: Obviously the run game has always been a given at Wisconsin but Jonathan Taylor leads the nation in rushing attempts this season. Is anybody on UW's coaching staff concerned about his workload?

I think from Coan's perspective the key to to try and keep his confidence. I think maybe they'll try to open up the offense a little bit more with him. That's been the biggest question this season, even with Hornibrook in the game, because maybe Hornibrook gives you a better chance to keep the defense honest."

'Now, if he can't play then you go with Jack Coan and it just doesn't seem like they trust him enough in games where he's had to play. The play-calling has been very conservative and teams can just stack up against the run against Wisconsin. I think teams do that anyway against Wisconsin but I think they do it more with Coan behind center and it puts Wisconsin in some really bad situations. (For example) They attempted four passes in the first half last week.

Galloway: "Hornibrook practiced as early as Tuesday of this week and now we don't get to watch practice but we saw them coming in (to practice) and he was in pads so that's a really good sign for him. Last week he wasn't doing that as far as we know. He's listed as questionable and my guess is they're not going to say anything from now until game time about his status but I think he's got a decent chance to play.

GoldandBlack.com: Where is Wisconsin with their receivers? Specifically, Wisconsin seems very happy with tight end Jake Ferguson but there seems to be a drop-off with wide receiver A.J. Taylor.

Galloway: "A.J. Taylor seems like he was going to have a big year in those first few games against lesser competition. They hit him for a couple of those long gains and since entering Big Ten play, they just haven't found that deep passing game. Losing Quintez Cephus, who is awaiting trial on sexual assault charges, really hurt them. You thought Taylor might be able to pick up that role but it hasn't really panned out. It's really why the offense hasn't been very consistent because the downfield passing threat hasn't been there. The receivers haven't created separation. Now, as far as Ferguson goes, he's been great. He's a real third-down weapon. They can split him up wide (he played wide receiver in high school) so he's comfortable with that. He's a real matchup problem against a linebacker or safety. They need to involve him a little bit more before third down especially if Coan is in the game. In a couple years I think he could be a real star on this team."

GoldandBlack.com: On defense, is this a premier group of veteran linebackers that Wisconsin is working with in terms of Ryan Connelly, T.J. Edwards, Andrew Van Ginkel and Zack Baun?

Galloway: "Yeah I actually think they've had a lot of great linebackers come through here but Connelly and Edwards were stars last year with Leon Jacobs and Garret Dooley. I actually thought that group was better and there have been times this year where the linebackers have been a little undisciplined in the run game and the read-option game.

"They struggled to get the same pass rush as groups in the past but this has been a hard standard to live up honestly when you think of guys like T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, who are now in the NFL. However, I think this linebacker group has been up and down and some of that has to do with Van Ginkel playing through an ankle injury. He's healthier now. That linebacker group is rounding into form in this final month. The bigger issue with the run game might be the defensive line is so young. They've been starting a lot of freshmen in front of these linebackers so maybe that's why the run game has been inconsistent."

GoldandBlack.com: Is that youth on the defensive line also why sacks are down at Wisconsin as well?

Galloway: "Yeah I think that is part of it. When you lose three senior defensive ends who were really experienced in seeing every kind of protection, it'll hurt you. There was a time this season where Olive Sagapolu, the nose tackle (who is out for the season due to injury), might have been their best pass rusher. The outside linebackers haven't been the same in the pass rush either and that's been a big issue. When you can't stop the run as well, then you're not getting opponents in third and long situations as much in order to tee off on the quarterback. In a lot of games, teams are in third and short situations and have a lot of options on offense."

GoldandBlack.com: What do you think Wisconsin's plan is on how to deal with Rondale Moore? Will they put a cornerback on him or bracket him with a linebacker or safety?

Galloway: "That's a really good question because they have a freshman cornerback in Rachad Wildgoose, who has begun to take more responsibility and more snaps in the slot. He's still a young guy that will make mistakes and I'm not sure they want him 1-on-1 on Moore. I also think you'll see more zone coverage then you're used to seeing out of Wisconsin. With a guy like (Rondale) Moore, you'll see Wisconsin using more double teams toward his side."

GoldandBlack.com: How do you see things playing out on Saturday?

Galloway: "I think Purdue is favored in this game by a small number and I think that's appropriate. You just don't trust this Wisconsin team to go on the road to beat a relatively good team like Purdue has proven itself to be at times. I think a lot of this depends on whether Hornibrook can play. I give Wisconsin a much better chance to win if he plays, obviously. From Purdue's perspective, the number one priority should be to not let Jonathan Taylor get going early and if they do that, the passing game is not a factor. If they keep Taylor in check, it'll be hard for Wisconsin to put up points Saturday. I think Purdue's offense will score some points because they've improved and Wisconsin has a lot of youth on that defensive unit. If Purdue's defense can handle the run game, I like their chances to win."