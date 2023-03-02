Purdue tight ends coach Seth Doege and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell have formed a nearly two-decade-long connection that will continue in West Lafayette in 2023.

"I kind of view him as an older brother," Doege said of Harrell.

Their fathers, Randy Doege and Sam Harrell, coached together at Reagan County High School in Big Lake, Texas, during the 1990s when Doege and Harrell were just two and five years old. The two knew each other during their childhood, but Harrell impacted Doege years later.

During his high school career, Doege was one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Texas and committed to Texas Tech in the fall of 2006. Following his commitment, Doege hit a stretch of unfortunate circumstances and did not play another game in high school.

Prior to his junior season, Doege tore his ACL, and a year later, he tore his other ACL. While he thought his collegiate career and scholarship to Texas Tech were in jeopardy, Harrell supported Doege through those tough times.

"One thing a lot of people don't know is Graham used to come pick me up. He would come pick me up and get me out of the house. Take me to the mall. Take me to eat something. Just to keep me engaged and encourage me," Doege said.

Head coach Mike Leach and the Red Raiders' staff honored his scholarship, which allowed Doege and Harrell to take the next step in their journey together.

As a freshman quarterback under Leach, Doege saw one of the most successful college quarterbacks in NCAA history at work. Harrell, then Texas Tech's starter, was fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting and was an All-American after throwing for 5,111 yards, 45 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions.

Three years later, Doege was atop the quarterback depth chart and became a two-year starter for the Red Raiders. During his college career, he racked up 8,636 passing yards with 69 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions.

Doege not only saw the on-field success of Harrell, but he was able to watch the Texas Tech great operate off the field, which still impresses him now.

"This dude might have been one of the better quarterbacks I've ever been around. Not just his ability to throw the football and process and execute and win games, but you know, how he approached the team. I mean, this dude has always had a presence about himself that I've always kind of envied to be honest with you," Doege said.

After a few years in the professional ranks with the Atlanta Falcons and Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL, Doege returned to the college game and got into coaching. He spent three years on staff at Bowling Green, then was hired at USC to coach alongside Harrell. The two led a high-powered offense in Southern California behind the likes of Kedon Slovis, Drake London, Michael Pittman Jr, and others.

Following the 2021 season, they split ways, with Harrell becoming the offensive coordinator at West Virginia and Doege joining Lane Kiffin's staff at Ole Miss. Now, former Texas Tech quarterbacks reunite once again in West Lafayette. Coaching with his "older brother" is something Doege does not take for granted.

"I love working for him. I love being his teammate, because he makes me better. Obviously, we see the game through the same lens, so that makes it easy to communicate and talk to each other about the game. He's somebody I believe in and I'm really excited about working with him again," Doege said.