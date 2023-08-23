It feels like déjà vu for the Purdue wide receiver room heading into the fall. Last season, many of the same questions marks, particularly regarding whether there was a number one receiver on the roster, surrounded the group following the departure of All-Big Ten talent David Bell.

The replacement turned out to be one of the season's biggest surprises, Charlie Jones. Purdue is right back in the same position this off-season, watching Jones head off to the NFL, which gives several players in the unit a golden opportunity to break out and become the "Chuck Sizzle" of 2023.

Associate head coach and wide receivers coach Cory Patterson understands the expectations and shared the message he's given to his receivers ahead of the season opener next weekend.

"Coach Walt said the time is now. They got an opportunity," Patterson said. "Right now, the opportunity is right in front of him. I tell them that every day. I walk in the room, I say, 'Remember this, y'all asked for this.' So now you get the opportunity, let's go see what you do with it."

Ryan Walters' motto encapsulates the possibilities that lie ahead for Purdue's receiving corps in 2023. The unit is filled with talented playmakers who have played second-fiddle to NFL Draft picks at the position during the course of their careers.

Redshirt junior Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is chomping at the bit for the world to see what he and the other Boilermaker pass catchers can do this fall.

"We definitely have the capabilities to make some big plays and put up a lot of points," Yaseen said. "Can't wait till next week, and we'll get to show the fans and show everybody, show the country what we're all about."

Deion Burks, who has been one of the most talked about breakout candidates this off-season, shared that the receivers are going to put people on notice after being underrated coming into the season.

"I feel like it's going to be an open offense, and we're gonna shock a lot of people with the receivers we have," Burks said.