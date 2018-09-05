Purdue OTs taking some responsibility for Sindelar INTs
While Elijah Sindelar's three interceptions go next to his name, the five guys in front of him want to shoulder some of that blame as well.
For Jeff Brohm to get his offense to execute the long, vertical passing plays he's seeking, he knows quarterback protection is an obvious and much-needed piece to that puzzle. Brohm mentioned last week after the 31-27 loss to Northwestern that his team was seemingly incapable of executing long passes because of pass-protection breakdowns mostly coming from an outside rush. The Boilermakers' second-year head coach pointed to problems up front as one of the many corrections that need to be made this week in practice.
"With (Sindelar) we tried to take a few shots but we're not great at protecting for a long time so we've got to be calculating with it," Brohm said following the loss last week.
Brohm said at his Monday media conference that Purdue's offensive tackles were often beaten around the edge by arguably one of the nation's under-rated pass rushes last week. Purdue's most inexperience on the offensive line exists at the tackle spots as Grant Hermanns started just six games last season before suffering a knee injury and Eric Swingler's only collegiate starts came in the last seven games of the 2017 campaign, following Hermanns' loss. Facing Northwestern's duo of Joe Gaziano and Samdup Miller was a humbling season-opening test but also helped diagnose a potential problem area in Purdue's offensive front.
"We have to find ways to do what we can to him help," Brohm said Monday. "Sometimes you have to get more (receivers) out than two or three. (The offensive tackles) just have got to find ways to improve. But I do think they did play harder. They were into it. I do credit the effort they gave."
Hermanns said his offensive line feels at least partially responsible for the turnovers and the second half game plan that dictated shorter, quicker throws with David Blough behind center. The Boilermaker offensive line, part of Purdue allowing 33 sacks in 13 games last season, knows it must give its quarterbacks a better chance to examine the field to hit those big plays Brohm is emphasizing this season.
On two of the interceptions, Sindelar took a deep drop or was forced to scramble out of the pocket and his inability to comfortably throw from the pocket was a product of the pressure Northwestern brought early and often last week.
"There were a few plays where, yeah, Eric and I were on an island out there, but you have to win your one-on-one battles and that's really what it comes down to," Hermanns said. "We are trying to shore that up so Elijah and David have time to sit back there and make decisions. He can't have the ball for two seconds and throw a short route."
Brohm said Monday that instead of going with his starting five linemen for the entire game, Purdue could use more of a rotation when it faces Eastern Michigan this Saturday (Noon, Big Ten Network).
The Eagles (1-0) will roll into Ross-Ade Stadium with one of the best defensive line combinations in the Mid-American Conference as Maxx Crosby and Jeremiah Harris will line up opposite each other. Crosby, 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior, was suspended last week for an unspecified violation of team rules during EMU's 51-17 victory over Monmouth but will be in the lineup this weekend. Crosby led the Eagles in sacks last season with 11 and was selected to the Ted Hendricks Award preseason watch list to highlight the nation's most premier defensive ends in college football. Harris was selected by Athlon Sports as a preseason first-team All-MAC selection after producing six sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles last season.
"We heard about (Crosby) and he's an all-conference guy and the first play of a game last season he picks up a fumble and runs it in for a touchdown," Hermanns said. "He's a good player. When those kinds of guys come in here, you have to respect them. They're going to come in here and play their best game."
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.