While Elijah Sindelar's three interceptions go next to his name, the five guys in front of him want to shoulder some of that blame as well.

For Jeff Brohm to get his offense to execute the long, vertical passing plays he's seeking, he knows quarterback protection is an obvious and much-needed piece to that puzzle. Brohm mentioned last week after the 31-27 loss to Northwestern that his team was seemingly incapable of executing long passes because of pass-protection breakdowns mostly coming from an outside rush. The Boilermakers' second-year head coach pointed to problems up front as one of the many corrections that need to be made this week in practice.

"With (Sindelar) we tried to take a few shots but we're not great at protecting for a long time so we've got to be calculating with it," Brohm said following the loss last week.

Brohm said at his Monday media conference that Purdue's offensive tackles were often beaten around the edge by arguably one of the nation's under-rated pass rushes last week. Purdue's most inexperience on the offensive line exists at the tackle spots as Grant Hermanns started just six games last season before suffering a knee injury and Eric Swingler's only collegiate starts came in the last seven games of the 2017 campaign, following Hermanns' loss. Facing Northwestern's duo of Joe Gaziano and Samdup Miller was a humbling season-opening test but also helped diagnose a potential problem area in Purdue's offensive front.

"We have to find ways to do what we can to him help," Brohm said Monday. "Sometimes you have to get more (receivers) out than two or three. (The offensive tackles) just have got to find ways to improve. But I do think they did play harder. They were into it. I do credit the effort they gave."