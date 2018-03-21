More: Zico gaining confidence | Shephard sees potential

After an inconsistent season that saw his raw ability show up but his inexperience shine through too, Terry Wright probably needed a change of perspective this spring.

And he has it. The former J.C. transfer moved from the slot, where he had 29 receptions last season but a couple fumbles, too, to the outside. There, Purdue feels, the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder might be able to flourish in Year 2.

“Love him outside,” wide receiver coach and co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard said following Monday’s spring practice. “The speed he brings outside is exceptional. He’s an ultra-competitor. If I tell him, literally, you better go get the ball on this one or you’re doing up/downs, he’s going to get the ball.

“He brings that speed and guys on the outside get a little nervous when they see Terry out there. It has brought a different dimension to our offense to really be able to let him stretch the field a little more than he has.”

Wright might be buying in more this spring, too. The Memphis native, after playing a couple J.C. seasons at Coffeyville, didn’t have a firm grasp of Purdue’s playbook in 2017, playing on instinct oftentimes and not much else. That led to flashes of good, like a 64-yard receiving day vs. Michigan when Purdue tried to use his speed to match the Wolverines, but bad, too.

“I had a couple good plays, a couple bad plays, but there was times I didn’t know the plays in the playbook and Coach Shep felt like I didn’t need to go in,” he said. “I accepted that and knew I needed to get better. I’m learning it better now and at the outside position it gives me a better chance to be equipped with everything and know the whole offense.”

Because Wright’s speed, especially in one-on-one matchups on the perimeter, can be a killer. It’s show up this spring, when Wright has beaten cornerbacks down the field, giving the Boilermakers another deep-field threat with Isaac Zico, the opposite outside receiver.

“I think 95 percent of the time, Terry is going to (beat) the guy one-on-one,” slot receiver Jackson Anthrop said. “It’s good for him. He’s adjusting to it really well. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does.”

Of course, none of Wright’s ability will matter much if he can’t hold on to the ball. It proved to be a problem last season, when Wright twice lost fumbles and had other instances when it appeared having the ball knocked away would be a likelihood.

It got to the point where Tony Levine, Purdue’s former tight ends coach and special teams coordinator, put together a chart, having his players pick the game in which Wright would next fumble. That — in jest, certainly, but with an amount of truth — was posted on the dry erase board in the tight ends meeting room, under the headline “Terry Wright’s Next Fumble.”

By the time Wright saw it, two games had been crossed off, but others remained, with tight ends like Cole Herdman and Brycen Hopkins having picked which remaining game the fumble would come.

“So you walk in (to their room) and are like, ‘Hold on, what is that?’” Wright said. “ … I took it as a challenge. It was kind of funny looking at it like, ‘Hold on. Are you all trying me? You’re all trying to say I’m going to fumble again. OK, I’m going to prove you all wrong.’”

And he did. Wright didn’t fumble in the second half of the season, yet it’s still a concern going forward.

Wright, working with the 1s right now, will be challenged for playing time in the fall. Jared Sparks, who also works on the left outside spot, will return after his ankle injury. And Amad Anderson has had moments this spring, at least showing potential as an impact player.

So Wright will need to be consistent and keep the ball off the ground.

“I practice tucking the ball here and there,” he said. “I do a drill that Coach Shep helped me with last season, go five yards, stumble, pick yourself up and hold the ball tight. We do the poking drill (with the joust), so we work on that also. Hold the ball high and tight, tuck the elbow in, so don’t let anyone get to it, and that’s what I’ve been doing.”