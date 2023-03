David Jenkins Jr. has been one of college basketball's best isolation players over the last five years. I wrote about how David Jenkins Jr. and how he ended up at Purdue and what he's done since he's been there back in Feburary.



But I could write another four thousand words on the one time South Dakota State, the one time UNLV, the one time Utah guard's first Big Ten Tournament moments and it wouldn't be enough to fully capture how good it was for Purdue.



Matt Painter's plan is unfolding in front of our eyes. It's not always pretty, but as Purdue heads into the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals, it's clearly working.