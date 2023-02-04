A couple of days after Aidan O'Connell and Jalen Graham represented Purdue in the East-West Shrine Bowl, another former Boilermaker was in action. Tight end Payne Durham took part in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Alabama.

The Senior Bowl has become the top college football all-star game for players entering the NFL Draft. Over the last five years. the Senior Bowl has seen 482 players who haven partaken in the event get drafted, including 32 first-round picks.

Durham was the lone Purdue product to compete in the event. Charlie Jones and Cory Trice both accepted invitations, but were not on the official rosters. The reasoning behind Jones and Trice's absences are unknown.

The former Boilermaker was joined by Josh Whyle of Cincinnati and Davis Allen of Clemson as tight ends on the "National" team. Their counterparts on the "American" team were Alabama's Cameron Latu, Miami's Will Mallory, Oklahoma's Brayden Willis and Oregon State's Luke Musgrave.

Durham impressed during practices over the week and was voted the National team's tight end Practice Player of the Week in Mobile. The award is voted on by the linebacker and defensive back position groups, who went up against Durham in practice. Durham beat out Whyle and Allen as the top performing tight end on the National team.

The 6-5, 250 pound tight end capped off his great week of practice with a solid outing in the National team's 27-10 win on Saturday afternoon. Durham hauled in two passes for 24 yards and a two-point conversion. The highlight of Durham's day was his second catch of the game. He skied over a defender to come down with a 16 yard gain on a pass from Malik Cunningham.