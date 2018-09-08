Analysis ($): 3-2-1

Before D.J. Knox could respond to a question about the celebration penalty that cost Purdue in its loss to Eastern Michigan Saturday, his classmate and fellow running back, Markell Jones, spoke up.

“It was a slip,” Jones said, seated bear-by, agitated over the flag that cost Purdue an opportunity to attempt a necessary two-point conversion.

The explanation Jeff Brohm received was slightly different, that Knox, after scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 6:41 left, “slid,” the implication being that he did so in a celebratory manner, despite the game being played on a rain-soaked field.

Thus, the flag, a 15-yard penalty assessed on the PAT.

But at that time, the score was 18-17 Purdue, and the point-after kick meaningless.

Purdue needed to go for two, but opted against it after being pushed backward by the penalty.

Knox said he did not receive an explanation for the penalty.

“I don’t necessarily feel like that was correct,” Knox said after being told that Brohm said he was told the “slide” was the cause of the penalty. “I respect the officials and the calls that they make, but that was not an attempt to celebrate.”

Knox said he slipped — and again, the field was drenched — as he was turning to celebrate with teammates.