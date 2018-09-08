Penalties again cost Purdue dearly
Before D.J. Knox could respond to a question about the celebration penalty that cost Purdue in its loss to Eastern Michigan Saturday, his classmate and fellow running back, Markell Jones, spoke up.
“It was a slip,” Jones said, seated bear-by, agitated over the flag that cost Purdue an opportunity to attempt a necessary two-point conversion.
The explanation Jeff Brohm received was slightly different, that Knox, after scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 6:41 left, “slid,” the implication being that he did so in a celebratory manner, despite the game being played on a rain-soaked field.
Thus, the flag, a 15-yard penalty assessed on the PAT.
But at that time, the score was 18-17 Purdue, and the point-after kick meaningless.
Purdue needed to go for two, but opted against it after being pushed backward by the penalty.
Knox said he did not receive an explanation for the penalty.
“I don’t necessarily feel like that was correct,” Knox said after being told that Brohm said he was told the “slide” was the cause of the penalty. “I respect the officials and the calls that they make, but that was not an attempt to celebrate.”
Knox said he slipped — and again, the field was drenched — as he was turning to celebrate with teammates.
Purdue had no control over that penalty, as it turned out.
But, for the second week in a row, it was stung by one it could have.
After Lorenzo Neal’s personal foul in the fourth quarter last Thursday vs. Northwestern cost Purdue a chance to have the ball at the end with a chance to win, Cornel Jones’ personal foul following what looked like a game-sealing sack kept Eastern Michigan’s game-winning drive alive.
On third-and-eight from Eastern Michigan’s 42-yard line, Jones came on a delayed blitz and sacked Tyler Weigers. He then shoved Wiegers back down and appeared to say something to him, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct flag.
So fourth-and-14 at the 37 became first-and-10 at the Purdue 48, as the Eagles were kept on the field on their way to a walk-off game-winning field goal and a stunning upset.
Purdue was plagued by penalties again throughout the game, seven of them for 85 yards. They included, also, a pass interference call on Eastern Michigan’s final drive and a pair of offensive line penalties that undermined Purdue’s offense in the red zone — missed opportunities that led to the defeat every bit as much as the game’s closing sequences.
But it was the Jones penalty that obviously stuck out, because it was so preventable. Personal foul issues plagued Purdue’s defense last season and the Boilermakers are now 2-for-2 this season in seeing games adversely affected, perhaps even decided, by them.
“I need to work hard to develop a more disciplined football team,” Brohm said. “That starts with me.”
