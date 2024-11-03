PFF Grades and notable stats from Purdue's 26-20 loss to Northwestern

in other news
Purdue great Stephanie White to be new Indiana Fever head coach
The Purdue women’s basketball great is set to become the next head coach of the Indiana Fever.
Purdue vs. Northwestern: How to watch, betting odds and more
When, Where, How to Watch Purdue’s road matchup against Northwestern on Saturday in West Lafayette.
Purdue vs. Northwestern visitors list: Flip targets galore for Boilermakers
Boiler Upload with the latest on which prospects will be visiting Purdue on Saturday afternoon for Northwestern game.
Will Purdue win an FBS game this year? It’s 50/50
Purdue has beaten a top-division football opponent in every year but one since the Great Depression.
Behind Enemy Lines: Northwestern Wildcats
Boiler Upload chats with WildcatReport publisher Louie Vaccher to cover all things Northwestern ahead of Saturday.
Purdue suffered its seventh consecutive defeat on Saturday, falling to Northwestern 26-20 in overtime at home. While still taking yet another loss, the Boilermakers showed signs of a competitive football team, if even for a day.
Boiler Upload takes a look at the Pro Football Focus data and notable stats from the loss.
