With the possible cancellation of spring practice, what individual players would be hampered most by the missed reps?



The chance of spring drills being resumed seems bleak after Purdue got eight of 15 allotted practices in. All athletic facilities are closed until April 6. It's not an ideal situation for many players and a defense that is installing a new scheme. Obviously, the young players need this practice time the most. On offense, the neophytes who figure to play a role in the 2020 are players linemen Eric Miller, Cam Craig and Kyle Jornigan along with wideouts Mershawn Rice and TJ Sheffield. And tight ends Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller also could use the reps. Ditto running back Da'Joun Hewitt. On defense, end/linebacker Dontay Hunter, linebackers Khali Saunders and Jacob Wahlberg and safety Marvin Grant could use this practice time.



Redshirt freshman safety Marvin Grant could use all of spring ball coming off an injury-shortened debut. (Krockover Photography)

I think Bailey was hoping to boost his bench at the Purdue pro day. Did that happen yet?

Purdue's Pro Day was slated for April 2, two days before the school was going to have its spring game. The spring game has been canceled. No official word on if Pro Day has been called off. Have to think it is off. As for Bailey, here is what he told me after the NFL Combine. “I will re-do (the bench) at Pro Day (April 2 at Purdue). Fifteen was my official number (of reps with 225 pounds). I had been hitting 18 in training weeks before, and my goal was to at least hit 20. So, I’m not really sure what all went into me not being able to get my goal. But other than that, I think I did well at the Combine."

Markus Bailey hopes to perform better in the bench-press for NFL scouts ... when and if given the chance. (USA Today)

How will this pause in college sports impact Purdue's ability to land any grad transfers this spring/summer?

On and off campus recruiting has been put on hold across the nation until at least April 15, but schools and prospects still can stay in touch and communicate via the phone. It's not an ideal situation, but it's a way to develop relationships and stay in touch. I imagine Purdue is still working the grad transfer market and will right up to the time school starts in the fall. Again, the big needs are offensive line, cornerback and quarterback. And I'm sure the staff would take any Big Ten-ready defensive linemen, too.



Do the football players have access to the weight room and other facilities at this time? Are the coaches able to interact with the players? PUfan



The Big Ten has banned all "organized team activities" until at least April 6. And Purdue is on sprig break this week. What will happen when players return? School work will be done on-line. Still, I would think players would lift in small groups. And meals still will be available, I'd think. Not sure how much interaction the players can have with position coaches. Bottom line: Purdue has to keep moving forward in the development of its team in some way shape or form within the restrictions imposed due to the Coronavirus. Time can't stop for the team and its development.



The Ross-Ade renovation project could be done in phases. (Krockover Photography)

Do you think Purdue will share plans/renderings for the stadium renovation sooner, rather than later? Would love to have something visual to stimulate conversation and have something to look forward to the longer this pandemic continues.


