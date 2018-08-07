Elijah Ball has to think long and hard about his answer when asked which position he plays on Purdue's defense.

Following a full smile and laugh from the freshman is a long-winded response to what is essentially a trick question because there isn't just one answer - and may not be through the beginning of his college career.

"I would want to say nickel and linebacker but really I'm getting thrown in at safety, too, so really I'm just the hybrid player they're trying to fit around the defense the best way I can," Ball said, six preseason practices into his college career.

The freshman from Indianapolis is listed on the roster as a defensive back but has meetings and individual drills with the linebackers and has already been asked to play some strong safety with the second-team defensive unit. This schedule can't help but be seen as the opposite of easing somebody into their introduction of college football.

And that's basically the idea of this Purdue coaching staff to walk the line between information overload and what a player can retain in a two-hour practice session.

"(The freshmen) are really doing a nice job and we're just trying to keep feeding them and feeding them and I know sometimes it probably feels like they're drinking out of a fire hose," safeties coach Anthony Poindexter said. "(Ball) hasn't really batted an eye. That's the one thing about these freshmen where you hear, 'It's too much for me, Coach,' you don't hear the pouting and moaning. That's the thing we like about them, they keep on moving. They don't mind being coached hard."

Possibly one of the reasons Ball has taken so well early to learning multiple positions is the former three-star recruit did that exact same thing at the high school level. Before landing his commitment last June, the Boilermaker coaching staff had likely seen him transition from the second to the third level of a high school defense.

"The funny thing is I played every single position in high school from cornerback to safety to linebacker so it's really not that different here," Ball said. "In my sophomore year of high school, I played linebacker. In my junior year, I played cornerback. In my senior year I played safety so now in college I'm just playing all three."

By the end of the first day of preseason practice, Ball was taking first-team reps at the strong-side linebacker position in defensive coordinator Nick Holt's hybrid defensive formation. At just 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Ball's role is seen as trying to get as much speed on the field as possible to counter the modern era spread offensive attacks.

"I actually was kind of prepared and could actually see myself getting bigger and stronger as an outside or (strong-side) type player but also a nickel," Ball said. "I'm fast enough to cover a slot (receiver) that they need me to guard."