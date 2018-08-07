Play Ball: Purdue working 'hybrid player' Elijah Ball in multiple spots
Elijah Ball has to think long and hard about his answer when asked which position he plays on Purdue's defense.
Following a full smile and laugh from the freshman is a long-winded response to what is essentially a trick question because there isn't just one answer - and may not be through the beginning of his college career.
"I would want to say nickel and linebacker but really I'm getting thrown in at safety, too, so really I'm just the hybrid player they're trying to fit around the defense the best way I can," Ball said, six preseason practices into his college career.
The freshman from Indianapolis is listed on the roster as a defensive back but has meetings and individual drills with the linebackers and has already been asked to play some strong safety with the second-team defensive unit. This schedule can't help but be seen as the opposite of easing somebody into their introduction of college football.
And that's basically the idea of this Purdue coaching staff to walk the line between information overload and what a player can retain in a two-hour practice session.
"(The freshmen) are really doing a nice job and we're just trying to keep feeding them and feeding them and I know sometimes it probably feels like they're drinking out of a fire hose," safeties coach Anthony Poindexter said. "(Ball) hasn't really batted an eye. That's the one thing about these freshmen where you hear, 'It's too much for me, Coach,' you don't hear the pouting and moaning. That's the thing we like about them, they keep on moving. They don't mind being coached hard."
Possibly one of the reasons Ball has taken so well early to learning multiple positions is the former three-star recruit did that exact same thing at the high school level. Before landing his commitment last June, the Boilermaker coaching staff had likely seen him transition from the second to the third level of a high school defense.
"The funny thing is I played every single position in high school from cornerback to safety to linebacker so it's really not that different here," Ball said. "In my sophomore year of high school, I played linebacker. In my junior year, I played cornerback. In my senior year I played safety so now in college I'm just playing all three."
By the end of the first day of preseason practice, Ball was taking first-team reps at the strong-side linebacker position in defensive coordinator Nick Holt's hybrid defensive formation. At just 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Ball's role is seen as trying to get as much speed on the field as possible to counter the modern era spread offensive attacks.
"I actually was kind of prepared and could actually see myself getting bigger and stronger as an outside or (strong-side) type player but also a nickel," Ball said. "I'm fast enough to cover a slot (receiver) that they need me to guard."
Due to disciplinary absences, family emergency situations and eligibility issues, Purdue was down to just three scholarship linebackers for the start of preseason practices on Aug. 1. Therefore, Ball's move to linebacker drills was initially seen as a preventative measure to get an acceptable amount of bodies in that position group. However, after six days of consistency in the linebacker room, Holt seemed to indicate this was a permanent situation.
"He's kind of like a nickel, which is kind of like a linebacker in a lot of our formations covering those slot receivers out in the field, out in the big-space situations," Holt said.
Ball's role details what Markus Bailey said during Big Ten football media days in Chicago last month that Holt has shown the players a traditional four-man front and a three-man front that he'd like to rotate back and forth depending on the offensive opponent tendencies.
Holt said Sunday that he's giving all this responsibility and playbook assignments to a freshman because of his intelligence on the practice field and in meeting rooms that make him a more mature athlete than a normal first-year player.
"He's another guy that knows football, understands concepts and he's going to help us in some capacity, there's no doubt, because he's a good, heady football player," Holt said.
Ball admitted Tuesday following his sixth practice that he was a little overwhelmed with the assignments and pass-rush techniques that he wasn't familiar with after playing the last two years in the defensive backfield at state power Ben Davis in Indianapolis.
At some points of practice, he's had to turn to veteran captains Markus Bailey and Jacob Thieneman for advice at linebacker and safety assignments. In meeting rooms, which Holt says will sometimes combine his linebackers and Anthony Poindexter's safeties, Ball says he'll turn to sophomore Simeon Smiley for questions about the nickel spot.
However, mostly in this preseason camp, Ball is learning by doing, and by being able to stay on the field at multiple positions from play to play, he allows himself to experience more practice reps.
"I use him, Coach Holt uses him but when Coach Holt uses him (at linebacker), we're using him as like a nickel position so it's still the same job he'd be doing for me (at safety)," secondary coach Anthony Poindexter said. "Instead of him standing over there next to me the whole practice or getting limited reps, I can get two guys reps at one time ... where in certain training camps, you might not have been able to."
