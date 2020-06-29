MORE PLAY OR REDSHIRT: Offensive line | Linebackers | Running backs | Defensive line | Defensive backs

Don’t look now, but Purdue may have its best collection of receivers … ever.

Yes, that’s a big statement. But there is reason to think it could be true in 2020. It’s difficult to believe any other Big Ten club could have as much skill at wideout.

No doubt, Jeff Brohm will enjoy drawing up plays for this collection of receivers.