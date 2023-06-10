The inaugural "Futures Game" played the same day as the Indiana All-Star vs. Kentucky All-Star double-header, featured some of the brightest prospects in Purdue's backyard on Saturday.

The North-South matchup had several highly-touted recruits from around the state, including Chloe Spreen, Reagan Wilson, Ali Harness, Juliann Woodard, and Jordan Poole.

However, a pair of talented 2025 prospects were notably missing from the festivities. Kira Reynolds was absent, and Avery Gordon was dressed but did not see any game action. The two rising junior forwards are high on the Boilermakers' board in the class of 2025. Reynolds, most notably, is the younger sister of Purdue newcomers Amiyah and Mila Reynolds.

Among those who headlined Saturday's matchup was 2024 Purdue women's basketball commit Jordyn Poole. The Fort Wayne Snider product continued her stellar Indiana All-Star week with another standout performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

After games of 19 and 15 points in two exhibitions earlier this week, the talented point guard took a more measured approach offensively. Poole finished with 11 points on just eight field goal attempts. She was awarded just one assist on the day, but the downtick in that category was a result of missed shots.

The North squad took a 65-63 lead with 3:15 to go, with a fast break layup by Poole. That bucket kickstarted a 10-0 run over the next two minutes to seal the win over the South.

Poole also showcased another wrinkle in her all-around game. The North coaching staff gave her the assignment of guarding two highly-touted players from the South, and she passed the test with flying colors.

Splitting time between guarding Iowa State commit Reagan Wilson and Alabama commit Chloe Spreen, Poole held them to just two points combined as the primary defender. The future Boiler showed her versatility after getting switched onto 6'2" Juliann Woodard, where she stripped the South forward and came up with the steal.

Following an impressive stretch during Indiana All-Stars week, Poole will return to the AUU circuit as she suits up for the Nike Lady Gym Rats.