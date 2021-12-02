Possible Purdue bowl foes? Glad you asked!
Speculation has run rampant on which bowl Purdue will play in.
Las Vegas Bowl? Guaranteed Rate Bowl? Pinstripe Bowl? That trio of games seems to be the most likely destination for the Boilermakers, who will discover their bowl home on Sunday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news