Post-game Video: Michigan State 23, Purdue 13
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback David Blough, center Kirk Barron and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal spoke to media following a 23-13 loss at Michigan State.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm
QB David Blough
Center Kirk Barron
DT Lorenzo Neal
