Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-27 17:14:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-game Video: Michigan State 23, Purdue 13

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback David Blough, center Kirk Barron and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal spoke to media following a 23-13 loss at Michigan State.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm

QB David Blough

Center Kirk Barron 

DT Lorenzo Neal 

Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}