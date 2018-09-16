Post-game video: Missouri 40, Purdue 37
Following a 40-37 loss to Missouri Saturday night, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm along with quarterback David Blough, tight end Brycen Hopkins, linebacker Derrick Barnes and safety Jacob Thieneman addresses the media.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm
QB David Blough
LB Derrick Barnes
Safety Jacob Thieneman
Tight end Brycen Hopkins
