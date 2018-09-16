Ticker
Post-game video: Missouri 40, Purdue 37

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Following a 40-37 loss to Missouri Saturday night, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm along with quarterback David Blough, tight end Brycen Hopkins, linebacker Derrick Barnes and safety Jacob Thieneman addresses the media.

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm 

QB David Blough

LB Derrick Barnes

Safety Jacob Thieneman

Tight end Brycen Hopkins

