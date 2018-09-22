Post-game video: Purdue 30, Boston College 13
Following Purdue's 30-13 victory over No. 23 Boston College, Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm was joined by quarterback David Blough, wide receiver Rondale Moore, safety Jacob Thieneman and linebacker Markus Bailey spoke about the first win of the 2018 season.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm
QB David Blough
WR Rondale Moore
LB Markus Bailey
Safety Jacob Thieneman
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.