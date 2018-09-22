Ticker
Post-game video: Purdue 30, Boston College 13

GoldandBlack.com staff

Following Purdue's 30-13 victory over No. 23 Boston College, Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm was joined by quarterback David Blough, wide receiver Rondale Moore, safety Jacob Thieneman and linebacker Markus Bailey spoke about the first win of the 2018 season.

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm

QB David Blough

WR Rondale Moore

LB Markus Bailey

Safety Jacob Thieneman

