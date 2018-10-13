Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-13 20:07:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-game video: Purdue 46, Illinois 7

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Coach Jeff Brohm and players David Blough, Isaac Zico and Jacob Thieneman spoke to media following the 46-7 blowout win at Illinois Saturday.

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

QB David Blough

WR Isaac Zico

DB Jacob Thieneman

Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}