Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback David Blough, running back D.J. Knox, cornerback Antonio Blackmon and linebacker Markus Bailey spoke to media following a 49-20 victory over No. 2 Ohio State.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.