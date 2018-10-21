Post-game Video: Purdue 49, No. 2 Ohio State 20
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback David Blough, running back D.J. Knox, cornerback Antonio Blackmon and linebacker Markus Bailey spoke to media following a 49-20 victory over No. 2 Ohio State.
Head coach Jeff Brohm
QB David Blough
RB D.J. Knox
CB Antonio Blackmon
LB Markus Bailey
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.