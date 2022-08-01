 GoldandBlack - Post-Summer Recruiting Review: Quarterback
football

Post-Summer Recruiting Review: Quarterback

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue quarterback commitment RIckie Collins
Purdue quarterback commitment RIckie Collins (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The majority of Purdue's 2023 recruiting class — the pre-portal-season, high school portion, that is — is in place, as the Boilermaker coaching staff exits the summer with 18 verbal commitments, with few outstanding decisions still pending.

With the bulk of the class in place, GoldandBlack.com will take a position-by-position look at the group and its context.

Today, quarterback

PURDUE'S COMMITMENT

Since last fall, Purdue has one of the top quarterbacks in the country committed: Baton Rouge's Rickie Collins.

The four-star dual-threat QB — ranked second nationally by Rivals.com at his position and 103rd overall nationally — is the star of Purdue's class thus far and as of now the second-highest-rated recruit of the Jeff Brown Era at Purdue. Only David Bell's final national ranking on Rivals.com (95) was higher than Collins' current standing at 103.

