{{ timeAgo('2022-08-09 10:28:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-Summer Recruiting Review: Running Back

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The majority of Purdue's 2023 recruiting class — the pre-portal-season, high school portion, that is — is in place, as the Boilermaker coaching staff exits the summer with 18 verbal commitments, with few outstanding decisions still pending.

With the bulk of the class in place, GoldandBlack.com will take a position-by-position look at the group and its context.

Today, running backs.

PURDUE'S COMMITMENTS

Purdue has two running backs committed — Texas' Terrell Washington Jr. and Georgia's Keyjuan Brown, both of them Rivals.com three-star prospects who committed during the June visit season.

