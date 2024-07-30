Predicting Purdue football's statistical leaders in 2024
Purdue football will have many new faces entering the rotation in 2024 between incoming transfers and players ready to step up following departures of starters. As fall camp commences in West Lafayette, Boiler Upload predicts which players will lead the Boilermakers in each statistical category this fall.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news