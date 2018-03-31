More from Day 12: Analysis ($) | What stood out ($) | Video: Brohm
KeyRon Catlett desperately wanted to play as a rookie last season.
And, ultimately, his hope was granted: He was one of only a handful of true freshmen to play in 2017.
But it wasn’t a smooth year for Catlett, a receiver from Kentucky. He didn’t get as many offensive snaps as he’d hoped, and he had a couple botched special teams plays, too. All of that affected his confidence.
Perhaps Saturday’s performance in Purdue’s scrimmage can help change that.
Catlett made a pair of plays downfield for long gains and caught a touchdown in the red zone as one of the standout players on Day 12 of spring ball.
“The spring started kind of slow for me, in the beginning. This is the best I’ve had since the whole spring,” Catlett said. “(Saturday) was a kind of leap for me, and I’m kind of proud of myself, but it wasn’t good enough.
“From here on out, I’ve just got to keep getting better.”
Catlett didn’t get many snaps with the first-team unit Saturday, but Purdue has been working different receivers in with the 1s and 2s throughout the spring. His big plays Saturday came with the 2s — and they weren’t necessarily because he gained great separation down the field but because he, simply, rose to win against tight coverage.
On the first, he snagged a ball over top of Antonio Blackmon near the left sideline for a 54-yard gain. Later, in the third-down period, he held off Jacob Abrams near the left sideline to make a catch, one-handed, for a 40-plus-yard gain. Late in the red zone period, he was quick to get off the snap and catch a slant, with strong hands, for a touchdown from the 4.
He also went up and grabbed a ball in the corner of the end zone, out-leaping the DB, but couldn’t come down in bounds.
Still, they were athletic, physical plays Purdue needs its receivers to make.
“This spring he’s been given an opportunity to really show himself, and (Saturday) to see it kind of pull together was awesome,” quarterback David Blough said. “He won all of his 50-50 balls. He was coming down with nice, one-handed catches, going up over the defender, something we need in our offense, and that’s what we saw flashes of (before).
“I think he has the potential, if he works hard and does all the things right, he has potential to be a really good player.”
Catlett admitted he was shaken last season when he didn’t deliver in the limited snaps he got on game days, but he said he just kept working, even when coaches asked him to make a switch from one receiver spot to another in the middle of the season. Now, looking back, he said he wishes he redshirted. But he didn’t, so he’s trying to move forward mentally.
He’s gained a couple pounds since last season, and his max lift numbers in the weight room have boosted considerably, he said. He’s hoping that allows him to play more physically, like he did Saturday at times.
The more he does that, the more he shows up in practices, the better his chances could be for Saturdays next season, especially with more comfort in the playbook and the versatility to play outside or in the slot.
“KeyRon has done a good job this (spring),” Jeff Brohm said Saturday. “He’s had his moments. He’s had a couple days where he wasn’t that sharp. (Saturday), he made some plays for us. When he’s feeling confident, he can make plays. He had a great summer for us last year. We probably put him too early. He made a few mistakes on special teams that I think hurt his confidence. We just have to get it back.
“I think he’s got the playmaking ability in him. He’s got a good knack to catch the ball. To me, it’s just all believing in himself and feeling he can make plays every time he steps out there.”
Close to 100 percent
Blough ran the first-team offense, even in the live tackling periods, though the QB's yellow jersey made it clear he was off-limits to be touched.
But there didn't seem to be any limitations on the QB's ability, as he moved well in the pocket, escaped the pocket and made some nice throws throughout the scrimmage. And that's all from a guy who many didn't even expect would participate this spring because of ankle surgery last season.
"To be able to be out here and do everything with the guys, it’s been great," Blough said Saturday. "It’s been good for me mentally, emotionally, physically to be able to get back out here, and just be on the field and go through everything with the team, it’s been really special."
Unofficially, Blough completed 11-of-23 passes in the scrimmage's variety of situational settings, including a 47-yard pass to Terry Wright. He only had the only turnover of the scrimmage when he ended the first-team unit's two-minute session with an interception.
Blough said he's about 90-95 percent healthy, but he's still rehabbing the ankle. He's been able to wear a smaller brace during practices because the doctor is confident the ankle is strong, Blough said. Blough said he's never felt at risk this spring either, not even when he slid during practice last week — the first time he'd done so since fracturing the ankle against Illinois on a pseudo-slide.
"Some days are better than others. You wake up, it’s stiff," Blough said. "There’s a lot repairs in there that we just have to keep loosening up, keep getting the functional movement back, work on my brakes. I feel like I can run as fast as I normally do, I just have to work on my stopping, putting my foot in the ground, changing direction. Things like that."
It's helped Purdue's offense, too, that he's been able to take on a larger role than initially expected. But Blough still has work to do this spring, especially when dealing with players in his face and the pocket collapsing, Brohm said.
Blough is just happy he's able to make those strides with his teammates.
"I’m happy with how the offense looks after 12 practices," he said. "I think this offense's potential with guys getting healthy, everybody coming back, the receivers, the running backs, the tight ends, our offensive line getting healthy, has a chance to be really good. Much improved than last year. I think it has potential to be a strong point in our team for sure."
Good response
Markus Bailey was not happy with Purdue's defensive effort during Wednesday's practice — Friday's was a shortened one without pads — and so he stepped out of his comfort zone and made sure to say so in the post-practice huddle.
Teammates Navon Mosley and Tim Cason chimed in, too, Bailey said, and it was a message the veteran players thought needed to be delivered.
"We had that bad practice, and the offense tore us up at the end. Coach Brohm called us out for not having any energy. That really hit me in my heart," Bailey said. "I expressed to those guys, tried to bring those guys up at the end, I’m not used to doing that, but I had to do it because it was something I was feeling.
"I thought the guys responded well to it. We had a lot more energy. Made a lot more plays (Saturday). Saw some guys step up who hadn’t step up before. It’s exciting to see, but we still have a long way to go. But it shows me we have a potential to be a good defense."
Bailey was the lone player to force a turnover — he intercepted Blough — but a couple of plays were blown dead for a "sack," too, and Alex Criddle batted down a ball at the line and Cason, among others, had PBUs.
Some of those players who made plays were the exact ones Bailey was targeting with his message Wednesday. Which, essentially, is the bulk of Purdue's defense because it is a largely inexperienced unit.
"We lost all those (defensive) players last year. (The younger players) rode the coattails a little bit for some of those guys, and they just didn’t have to really prepare, but now it’s their turn," Bailey said. " Their number is being called on, so they needed to understand that."
