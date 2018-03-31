More from Day 12: Analysis ($) | What stood out ($) | Video: Brohm

KeyRon Catlett desperately wanted to play as a rookie last season.

And, ultimately, his hope was granted: He was one of only a handful of true freshmen to play in 2017.

But it wasn’t a smooth year for Catlett, a receiver from Kentucky. He didn’t get as many offensive snaps as he’d hoped, and he had a couple botched special teams plays, too. All of that affected his confidence.

Perhaps Saturday’s performance in Purdue’s scrimmage can help change that.

Catlett made a pair of plays downfield for long gains and caught a touchdown in the red zone as one of the standout players on Day 12 of spring ball.

“The spring started kind of slow for me, in the beginning. This is the best I’ve had since the whole spring,” Catlett said. “(Saturday) was a kind of leap for me, and I’m kind of proud of myself, but it wasn’t good enough.

“From here on out, I’ve just got to keep getting better.”

Catlett didn’t get many snaps with the first-team unit Saturday, but Purdue has been working different receivers in with the 1s and 2s throughout the spring. His big plays Saturday came with the 2s — and they weren’t necessarily because he gained great separation down the field but because he, simply, rose to win against tight coverage.

On the first, he snagged a ball over top of Antonio Blackmon near the left sideline for a 54-yard gain. Later, in the third-down period, he held off Jacob Abrams near the left sideline to make a catch, one-handed, for a 40-plus-yard gain. Late in the red zone period, he was quick to get off the snap and catch a slant, with strong hands, for a touchdown from the 4.

He also went up and grabbed a ball in the corner of the end zone, out-leaping the DB, but couldn’t come down in bounds.

Still, they were athletic, physical plays Purdue needs its receivers to make.

“This spring he’s been given an opportunity to really show himself, and (Saturday) to see it kind of pull together was awesome,” quarterback David Blough said. “He won all of his 50-50 balls. He was coming down with nice, one-handed catches, going up over the defender, something we need in our offense, and that’s what we saw flashes of (before).

“I think he has the potential, if he works hard and does all the things right, he has potential to be a really good player.”

Catlett admitted he was shaken last season when he didn’t deliver in the limited snaps he got on game days, but he said he just kept working, even when coaches asked him to make a switch from one receiver spot to another in the middle of the season. Now, looking back, he said he wishes he redshirted. But he didn’t, so he’s trying to move forward mentally.

He’s gained a couple pounds since last season, and his max lift numbers in the weight room have boosted considerably, he said. He’s hoping that allows him to play more physically, like he did Saturday at times.

The more he does that, the more he shows up in practices, the better his chances could be for Saturdays next season, especially with more comfort in the playbook and the versatility to play outside or in the slot.

“KeyRon has done a good job this (spring),” Jeff Brohm said Saturday. “He’s had his moments. He’s had a couple days where he wasn’t that sharp. (Saturday), he made some plays for us. When he’s feeling confident, he can make plays. He had a great summer for us last year. We probably put him too early. He made a few mistakes on special teams that I think hurt his confidence. We just have to get it back.

“I think he’s got the playmaking ability in him. He’s got a good knack to catch the ball. To me, it’s just all believing in himself and feeling he can make plays every time he steps out there.”