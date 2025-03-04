Purdue 100, Rutgers 71: Postgame Video

The three-point shot was the name of the game Tuesday night in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers hit 18 threes, with seven each coming from Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, as it beat Rutgers 100-71 in the home finale. All 18 made threes came int he first 32 minutes of gameplay as Purdue dominated the middle 20 minutes of the game.
The Boilermakers trailed 27-19 after a rare 8-point possession by Rutgers, but that is when Smith and Loyer got going in earnest. Purdue responded to take the lead with a 13-2 run to take the lead for good.
Loyer and Smith each had 23 points while Trey Kaufman-Renn had 16 and Gicarri Harris had 11. Here is all our postgame video from Mackey.
Caleb Furst Senior Ceremony
Caleb Furst's Senior Night Tribute Video
First Thoughts
Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, and Gicarri Harris
Matt Painter
