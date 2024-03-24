Purdue 106, Utah State 67: Postgame Video
In two games over three days Purdue emphatically began its redemption tour after last season's first round upset in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers dispatched Grambling State 78-50 on Friday, then scored a school tournament record 106 points in a 106-67 win over Utah State on Sunday to return to the Sweet 16.
Zach Edey finished with 23 points, 21 of which came in the first half, and added 14 rebounds while Trey Kaufman-Renn had 18 points. Fletcher Loyer also added 15 points. The Boilermakers also outrebounded the Aggies by 23 and broke the game open after trailing 24-23 midway through the first half.
Here is the full postgame press conference, as well as select locker room video.
Full Postgame Press Conference
Braden Smith Gives His Shoes to a Fan
Lance Jones
Fletcher Loyer
Matt Painter
Utah State Presser
