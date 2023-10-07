Iowa takes it to Purdue at home.

It wasn't pretty, but it was Iowa football, and it was enough for the Iowa Hawkeyes to edge one out 20-14 over the Purdue Boilermakers.



Despite starting its back up QB, Deacon Hill, and Hill struggling, completing just 6 of 21 pass attempts, Iowa's tight end Erick All did just enough in the receiving game catching 5 for 97 yards and a touchdown and Kaleb Johnson got free for a 67 yard TD run that gave the Hawkeyes enough points for its defense to overwhelm and hold Purdue to just two touchdowns.



Purdue did show fight late, coming from behind to get within one score with the ball in the final two minutes. Down 20-7, Devin Mockobee was able to finish off a 6 play 74 yard drive with a two yard touchdown run.



Mockobee was Purdue's best offensive weapon of the game with Tyrone Tracy Jr. going down to an ankle injury early and quarterback Hudson Card struggling throughout the game, going 25 of 40 for 247 yards while getting sacked 6 times and throwing 2 interceptions to one touchdown pass.

It was a rough day for Purdue's offense which struggled to get open against Iowa's secondary. TJ Sheffield led Purdue receiving for the first time this season catching 6 passes for 93 yards including a late 43 yard touchdown catch and run at the end of the first half to pull Purdue within one score of Iowa.



Garrett Miller was Card's most reliable target, catching a game-high 8 passes for 71 yards.



The defense for Purdue did enough though it'd like to have one play back in the first half. After Deacon Hill over threw passes early in the game, Iowa leaned on its returning from injury running back, Kaleb Johnson. It didn't take long for his presence to be felt as he hit a box full of Boilers and then cut left, breaking away and going to pay dirt 67 yards away.



Besides Johnson, Erick All was the only positive with Iowa's offense. He caught 5 of Hill's 6 completions for the game.



In Iowa's first game without Cade McNamara, the Hawkeyes will be happy to get the win, but its offense does not look capable of competing for the Big Ten. Purdue held Iowa to 3 of 13 on third down. Iowa converted just 12 first downs on the game.



But Purdue gave Purdue good field position throughout the game through a combination of turnovers, kickoffs out of bounds, short punts, missed field goals, and long punt returns.



Ryan Walters and staff will like the fight its team showed late, but Purdue's offense didn't match its defense today and it cost them a road win in the Big Ten.



Devin Mockobee led all Boilers with yards from scrimmage, rushing 20 times for 89 yards and hauling in three receptions for 36 yards.



Purdue ultimately couldn't get out of its own way on drives. Purdue was sacked 6 times and Iowa had 12 tackles for loss, setting Purdue behind downs too often to sustain drives.







Iowa fizzles deep.

Iowa's offense finally has Kaleb Johnson back in the back field, but they gave it to him just once on its opening drive after Purdue's kickoff went out of bounds and set Iowa up at the 35 yard line. Johnson's one yard carry preceded two deep looks by back up quarterback, Deacon Hill, getting his first start in place of Cade McNamara.



Hill's first shot was a sixty yarder down the left sideline that was ahead of his wide receiver and hit the turf innocently. His second pass attempt soared over the head of Nico Ragaini and Iowa would go three and out on its first possession.

Big return

Iowa looked to have Purdue pinned back into its own territory with TJ Sheffield receiving the punt at his own five yard line. Sheffield was able to make the first two defenders miss and then cut left up the field, returning it 48 yards to Iowa territory at the 47 yard line.



Purdue was able to move into field goal range with a completion to Garrett Miller, but a missed call on a Hudson Card throw away by the official would push Purdue back towards mid field and Purdue would have to settle for a point and no points on its first possession.

Bigger Return

Iowa made sure to get Kaleb Johnson more involved on its second possession. On its first play Hill rolled right and found his running back for a 12 yard gain. Then, on a hand off left, Johnson showed why he's one of the nation's most dangerous running backs taking it 67 yards to the house and giving Iowa its first lead of the game.

Iowa 7, Purdue 0 - 1st Quarter 10:15

Road Weary

Purdue picked up an early third and five when Hudson Card found TJ Sheffield on a slant pattern for nine yards. Mockobee carried for 7 yards and Garret Miller caught a 13 yard pass to get Purdue's offense back into Iowa territory. But Card fumbled a shotgun snap that came too early and Purdue just missed connecting on a deep shot on third and medium and would be forced to punt the ball back to Iowa.

Hands to face, Ball to face

Purdue looked to give Iowa's offense extra life with a hands to the face personal foul that turned a third and long into a first down. But Hill put a little too much pepper on a ball and Seth Anderson had the ball bounce off his face mask and up into the air where true freshman Dillon Thieneman grabbed it for his third interception of the year and returned it 25 yards to the Iowa 36 yard line.

Third down let down

Purdue's offense looked to respond early, taking a deep shot on first down with Hudson Card throwing a go route to Deion Burks on the left side. Purdue went right at star defensive back Cooper DeJean and DeJean was called for the pass interference, knocking down Burks but preventing the touchdown catch.



Purdue was forced into another third and long and again Hudson Card got time to throw, but he couldn't find a receiver and held onto the ball just a little too long. Iowa's defensive line got to him again and as he was being dragged down he tossed the ball out of bounds and drawing an intentional grounding penalty.



Julio Macias would come in for a 41 yard field goal attempt, but would pull it left and Purdue would fail to score for its third straight possession.

House of Cards

Hudson Card targeted DeJean again, finding Burks up the left side, but Burks lost the ball going to the ground. On the next play Card would try to find Sheffield on an out route, but Dejean would read it and sit on the out route. Card's throw was behind his receiver and it went right into DeJean's hands and intercepted it clean. DeJean, one of the nation's premiere return men took the ball back to the Purdue 3 yard line.

Tough Hill to Climb

Iowa looked set up to get its second touchdown of the game but Deacon Hill couldn't handle a second down shotgun snap as it launched a little high and then was deflected straight back. Hill fell on it eventually and Iowa was stuck with a third and goal from the 18 yard line. Iowa would run up the middle on third down and settle for a field goal attempt.



Drew Stevens would make the 27 yard field goal attempt.

Iowa 10, Purdue 0 - 2nd Quarter 14:57

Boiling Backwards

An early first down was negated when Iowa got to Hudson Card again. Card took a sack on a first and ten and then a holding call pushed Purdue back even further until it had a 3rd and 25. Purdue would be forced to punt from midfield again.

Laser beams and incompletions

Purdue's defense were doing there part after giving up the early big run to Johnson. Deacon Hill continued to misfire, throwing lasers and forcing his receivers into tough catches. Purdue was able to hold Johnson on second down in between two Hill incompletions to force Iowa into another three and out.

Fourth and Don't Go For It

Purdue got its running game going early in this possession. Three straight Devin Mockobee carries got Purdue a first down. But Iowa continued to keep Purdue in front of them. A 9 yard completion to Jayden Dixon-Veal set Purdue up with a third and short but Card couldn't convert after a bad snap and Ryan Walters decided to punt the ball back to Iowa near midfield.

Iowa moves the chains.

Iowa looked to wear down the Purdue defense. With Deacon Hill still struggling, Kaleb Johnson got Iowa rolling again with a 33 yard run to start the drive. Leshon Williams tacked on a 12 yard run on the next play to get into scoring range, but Purdue stopped Erick All to just four yards on a rare Hill completion and Iowa settled for a 49 yard field goal attempt.



Purdue would block the attempt on a low kick and Purdue would get the ball back with 2:32 left in the second quarter.

Card's Dealt

Purdue went into its two-minute offense and were finally able to capitalize with points on its fourth trip into Iowa territory.



Card converted on an early third down, finding TJ Sheffield for 8 yard to keep Purdue's drive alive. Then Devin Mockobee got the ground game working, taking a half back delay hand off for nine yards on second down and converted on the third and short with a three yard run.



Then Hudson Card kept a play alive. Initial good protection allowed Card to move up in the pocket, slide through an arm tackle, and get clear of the pocket before finding TJ Sheffield cutting towards the sideline. Sheffield then did the rest moving up field and sliding past a defender before scoring from 43 yards out for Purdue's first score of the game.



Purdue 7, Iowa 10 - 2nd Quarter 0:40

Big Rock Big Hill

Iowa got good field position after a squib kick by Purdue, and they gave their back up QB a chance to get points before the half. Iowa got one first down on an 11 yard gain to tight end All, but Deacon Hill would get swarmed behind the line of scrimmage and Mo Omonode would sack the big QB to end the drive and let the clock run out the rest of the first half.

Iowa 10, Purdue 7 - Start of Second Half

Second Half, Same Game

A nice set of completions had Purdue moving the ball to start the second half with Hudson Card completing a slant to Deion Burks on second down then his offense gave him time to find Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen on a comeback route to complete the third down conversion. But Card stayed in the pocket too long and took a sack on the next set of downs and Purdue was forced to punt the ball back to Iowa trailing by three.

Tight Ending

Iowa got its passing game working for the first time thanks to a couple seam passes to Erick All. The tight end hauled in a 27 yard pass from Deacon Hill on the second play of the possession. Then Kaleb Johnson followed one 6 yard run with another to give Iowa another first down at the Purdue 39 yard line. Then All and went up and made the offensive play of the game, leaping over two Purdue defenders to grab a high thrown ball by Hill and come down with it for a 33 yard gain to the Purdue 6 yard line.



But Purdue was able to respond, knocking down a screen pass, stuffing Leshon Williams inside, and then Hill misfired and hit a Boiler defender in the face mask with a throw behind his receiver on a slant over the middle.



Iowa would settle for a 23 yard field goal.

Iowa 13, Purdue 7 - 3rd Quarter 7:58

An Iowa kinda game

Purdue's offense looked to get going again against a tough Iowa defense. Mockobee had a ten yard run on second down to move the chains and Card had time on two drop backs, but he missed TJ Sheffield up the seam on third down to end another Purdue drive near midfield.



Purdue would punt the ball back to Iowa.

New Drive, Same Story

An early first down once again let way to a Purdue offense getting in its own way. After a Dylan Downing carry of 13 yards set Purdue up at the Purdue 34, Purdue's offense started to move backwards. Back to back holding penalties pushed Purdue to a 2nd in 30+ and Purdue decided to hand it off on second and got very little on the ground. Then Card let one fly on third down towards Yaseen who had a chance to make a diving catch and conversion behind the defense but couldn't come down with it.



Jack Ansell punted it out of bounds 32 yards to give Iowa the ball back at the Purdue 46.

Just enough

Iowa converted a third and 9 on the ground with a hand off to Leshon Williams and Deacon Hill completed just his 6th completed pass of the game on a play action for Iowa's second touchdown of the game. It was enough with the short field position to give Iowa the two possession game, with the 22 yard touchdown pass, Iowa needed just 6 plays in the drive.

Iowa 20, Purdue 7 - 4th Quarter 14:24

Offensive Crumbling

Iowa's defense had gotten after Hudson Card all game, and it seemed to finally have gotten to the Purdue offense after going up two scores. Purdue had to respond in the fourth with a score but despite a 16 yard reception to Miller on first down and a miraculous recovery and advance forward for a first down after a botched hand off on third down, the drive ended how most ended for Purdue today. Card on his back, the ball up in the air, tossed forward at the last second to try and avoid another loss of yardage.



The ball would hit the ground and Purdue would turn it over on downs at the Iowa 49 yard line with 11:30 left in the game.

Iowa Clock Running

Iowa appeared satisfied with the two touchdown lead. It handed the ball off three straight times despite losing a combined three yards on the first two carries. Iowa would punt the ball back to the struggling Purdue offense with 9:15 left on the clock.



Purdue would take over at its own 11 yard line.

Turned Em Over

Purdue's offense wasn't having a good day going into the last nine minutes of the game. It didn't get any better after Iowa pinned their ears back and started going after Card in obvious pass situations. Card tried to extend a play with an Iowa defender grabbing at his leg he was able to stay up and tried to force a ball into his tight end. Instead, Jay Higgins got his hands on the ball and intercepted it for the Hawkeyes.



Iowa would take over the ball at the Purdue 44 with just over 7 minutes remaining.

Short Field, Wide Right

Iowa didn't have to do much to be in scoring range after a 17 yard run on first down by Leshon Williams put them at the Purdue 27. Purdue held up against the next three runs, and after a timeout, Iowa decided to attempts a field goal to go up three possessions. But the kicking team didn't get the snap off and a 39 yarder was moved back to 44.



Then Drew Stevens sliced one right off his foot and Iowa came away with no punts and gave Purdue the ball back at the Purdue 26.

Not So Fast My Friends

While Purdue's offense looked DOA in Iowa, it found something late in the fourth quarter. Card found Mockobee for a 24 yard completion to start the drive. Then Card found Miller for a second first down on an 11 yard completion. Not to be outdone, Card had a ball tipped at the line but TJ Sheffield was still able to come down with it then break up the field for a 25 yard gain. Then Purdue went Mockobee to finish off the drive and score just its second TD of the game on back to back carries for 9 and then 2 yards.

Purdue 14, Iowa 20 - 4th Quarter 2:54

One final stop

Purdue would decide to kick it off and try to hold Iowa. Iowa got the ball with 2:54 left on the game clock and the Boilers had two timeouts.



Iowa would run three times. Williams would go for five yards on first down. Purdue would then hold him to 4 yards on second, and stop him for a loss of two on third down to get the ball back with 2:00 and no timeouts remaining.

Another early sack.