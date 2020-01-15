With the 2021 class comes an opportunity for Purdue to fill some of its foremost needs without having to travel very far, as the state of Indiana's 2021 class is stacked with Big Ten-level players.

Counting long-standing Notre Dame offensive line commitment Blake Fisher, Indiana's 2021 class accounts for six players who either are or have previously been ranked in Rivals.com's top-250 national rankings.

Obviously for Purdue the headliner is Yanni Karlaftis, the four-star linebacker from West Lafayette High School who's ranked 150th nationally and whose older brother, George, is a budding star for the Boilermakers. Perhaps you've heard. He's the most Important player Purdue will recruit in this class, at a position of critical need, at that.

Purdue should factor heavily into the recruitment of Lawrence North QB Donaven McCulley, a player who'd fit the sort of dual-threat profile Jeff Brohm and his staff have shown interest in in prior classes.

Rivals.com's No. 196-ranked player nationally looks like one of Purdue's top quarterback targets for the 2021 cycle.