Purdue’s offense takes off in its third win of the year.

All of Purdue’s weapons went off in Purdue’s most complete game of the season, catapulting Purdue to a 49-23 beat down of Minnesota.

Purdue exploded for over 600 yards of offense.

Hudson Card led the way, looking every bit the star Ryan Walters and staff hoped he’d be after transferring from Texas. Card went 17-25 for 251 yards and 3 touchdown passes, all 20 yards or longer.

But it wasn’t just Purdue’s passing game that was working. Purdue was able to gash into Minnesota’s defense with multiple big runs from each running back. Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Mockobee became just the second pair of running backs in the last five years to both go over 100 yards rushing for Purdue in the same game.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. had 122 yards on 15 carries with 2 rushing touchdowns.

While Devin Mockobee wasn’t to be outshined, going for 153 yards on 17 carries including a 65 yard run and one touchdown.

Purdue’s senior tight end put Purdue on the board first, catching the first of Card’s TD passes from 20 yards out. It set the tone for a Purdue offense that scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the game.

TJ Sheffield hauled in a 24 yard touchdown pass later in the first half, and Deion Burks hailed in a 42 yarder in the second half on a play where Card extended the play before delivering to a wide open Burks on the right hash.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. pulled in a 52 yard pass out of the backfield on a drive where Tracy Jr. accounted for every Purdue yard after finishing the drive with his one rushing touchdown in the game.

After a 65 yard run in the third quarter set Purdue up at the one yard line, Minnesota held Purdue on three straight plays until Card broke through on an option keeper for his only rushing touchdown on the day. Card’s legs were a weapon from the start and the QB finished with 44 yards on the ground. As a team Purdue cleared the 300 yard mark comfortably on the ground.

Purdue’s defense did a good job in the first half holding Minnesota to field goals and not breaking in the red zone until a late touchdown got Minnesota within one score at half time.

Nic Scourton had a sack while true freshman Dillon Thieneman led the Boilers in tackles with 8 as the Boilers kept Minnesota out of the end zone in the second half until after the game was decided and Minnesota scored with 2:37 remaining.

Same old start for Purdue.

Purdue was hoping to treat the final three games of the season like a new season, but it started off with more of the same as Purdue’s kicking game faltered early with a kickoff out of bounds and then it’s defense got burnt deep in the air.

After a first down on the ground, Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis found Daniel Jackson for a 31 yard gain on a pass down the right side of the field. Dillon Thieneman delivered a big hit after the ball got there but Jackson held on and on the next play, Bergen Spann-Cross took a crossing route untouched 20 yards to the end zone to give Minnesota the early lead.

Minnesota 7, Purdue 0 - 1st Q 13:00

Fireworks early

Purdue’s offense responded, and after two possessions, it looked like Purdue and Minnesota might have a shoot out on its hands.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Hudson Card started things off for Purdue, finding running lanes on both ends of QB option runs. Card converted on two first downs by keeping it himself and running to the right side. Tracy Jr. then broke out with a 22 yard run up the left side.

The running opened up play action and Card had time in the pocket to find tight end Garrett Miller wide open for a 20 yard touchdown reception up the seam.

Purdue 7, Minnesota 7 - 1st Q 9:52

Settling for a kick

Second drive, second kickoff out of bounds for Purdue to give the Golden Gophers excellent field position.

A 31 yard run around the left edge then put Minnesota all the way down inside scoring territory or so it seemed. Instead a flag for below the waist blocking on Quentin Redding wiped the big gain off the board and set Minnesota up with a first and 24 from the Minnesota 35.

Kaliakmanis found Spann-Ford for 22 yards to get into Purdue territory. Minnesota would convert a third and short and then a Jackson 13 yard reception would get them into scoring range where Purdue’s defense would hold Minnesota’s offense.

Minnesota’s Dragan Kesich would knock in a 38 yarder to give Minnesota back the lead.

Minnesota 10, Purdue 7 - 1st Q 3:48

Purdue’s train starts rolling

Card continued to be effective with his legs. Card had an eleven yard run to start Purdue’s second drive. Then he found Andrew Sowinski for their second connection of the game and a 12 yard gain. Mockobee would go six yards and then Card would spring free for another 11 yards on the ground.

A few short completions then set Purdue up for a shot down the left side where Card hung a ball up for TJ Sheffield to go make a play. Sheffield tracked the ball, drew a holding call on the corner, and came up with the pass in the end zone for Purdue’s second touchdown of the game and the second of Sheffield’s career.

Purdue 14, Minnesota 10 - 1st Q 1:05

Another kick

Purdue’s defense held Minnesota’s offense to short gains but Minnesota was able to convert on third and short and fourth and short to move into Purdue territory. Kydran Jenkins then made a tackle behind the line of scrimmage and Purdue’s defense held on third and long.

Minnesota settled for a 42 yard field goal by Kesich.

Minnesota 13, Purdue 14 - 2nd Q 9:49

Third time’s the charm

Purdue’s offense needed just three plays and one Tracy Jr. to go 75 yards and score on its third straight possession of the game. Tracy Jr. Started the drive with a 17 yard run through the left line. Then Card connected deep to his running back, and former wide receiver, Tracy Jr. for 52 yards in the air down to the Minnesota 6 yard line.

Tracy Jr. would cap off the drive by going the final six yards on the next carry for the touchdown.

Purdue 21, Minnesota 13 - 2nd Q 8:21

Just a bit outside.

Minnesota moved quick to respond, Kaliakmanis connected on a 20 yard pass to Corey Croons and a 39 yard pass to Chris Autman-Bell. But Autman-Bell couldn’t come down with a ball in the end zone on third down and Kesich missed his third field goal attempt of the game.

Purdue gets the first stop of the game.

Crazy legs

Purdue’s offense looked to be truly transformed, after the missed field goal Card was able to hang in and take a hit while delivering a 13 yard gain to Jayden Dixon-Veal. Then Devin Mockobee ripped a 65 yard run around the right side and up the sideline to the Minnesota 1 yard line.

But the Golden Gophers stuffed Mockobee and Card on back to back runs at the line. Then Card threw a pass deep on third down incomplete that set up fourth down where he kept a on option read and got in for Purdue’s fourth straight touchdown.

Purdue 28, Minnesota 17 - 2nd Q 3:52

Defensive resistance

After bending but not breaking, Purdue’s defense got another stop, this time holding Minnesota near midfield. Minnesota would ping it back inside Purdue’s ten yard line with 2:06 left in the first half.

Purdue finally punts

Purdue looked pretty happy to take the lead into half. Purdue ran twice, and completed a slant but Deion Burke was just short of the conversion. Purdue would punt the ball back to Minnesota for the first time in the game and Minnesota would get the ball at midfield with under a minute to try and cut into the lead.

Quick strike

Minnesota did just that. Kaliakmanis hit a 20 yard pass up the middle to Jackson before finding Autman-Bell in the end zone for a 27 yard touchdown with 16 seconds left in the half. Airman-Bell drew a pass interference on the play but was able to come down with the ball.

Minnesota 20, Purdue 28 - 2nd Q 0:16

Early stops

Purdue’s offense couldn’t keep the momentum in its first drive of the second half after a third down pass slipped through Miller’s fingers. Purdue was forced to punt, but Purdue’s defense held Minnesota and the Golden Gophers would give the ball right back to Purdue at the Purdue 26 with 12:49 remaining in the third quarter.

Big play Burks

Purdue leaned back into the running game, with Mockobee getting loose on a trap run left that he took 32 yards into Minnesota territory. Then Card created space in the backfield to allow Deion Burks to get behind the defense. Card gave a juke and stalled a defensive lineman heading towards the QB. It created enough space to step into a throw to Burks 42 yards downfield for a touchdown.

It was Card’s third touchdown pass of the game and the third receiver to catch one.

Purdue 35, Minnesota 20 - 3rd Q 11:29

Defensive showing

Both offenses faltered in the third with Purdue forcing a three and out and Purdue’s offense stalling after a nice third down conversion by Card again using his feet. But Purdue was forced to punt and pinned Minnesota at its own 5 yard line.

Minnesota would move the chains just once before punting back to Purdue.

To the fourth power

Hudson Card looked like the quarterback that was promised for Purdue. In his best game as a Boilermaker, Card’s ability to extend the play allowed Purdue to convert on a fourth down to get deep into Minnesota territory.

Then Devin Mockobee took a toss left out of shotgun and finished off Purdue’s sixth touchdown drive of the game from six yards out all but sealing the home win for the previously 2-7 Boilermakers.

Purdue 42, Minnesota 20 - 4th Q 12:53

Out of reach

Minnesota, trailing by more than three touchdowns, needed touchdowns of its own with just over ten minutes left in the fourth quarter but Nic Scourton got to Kaliakmanis on third down to force Minnesota to settle for its fourth field goal attempt of the game.

Kesich would kick in the 39 yarder and pull Minnesota within 19.

Minnesota 23, Purdue 42 - 4th Q 10:38

Keep it on the ground

Purdue’s offense was in such a rhythm on the ground, Dylan Downing got on the field and carved into the Gophers defense late in the fourth. Downing broke a 24 yarder to set Purdue up at the Minnesota 26 on a third and one carry.

Then Devin Mockobee came back into the game for a 9 yard carry and a 4 yard carry for a first. Then Tracy Jr. went 12 yards to the Minnesota 1 yard line. Tracy Jr. would cap off the drive with another touchdown run from one yard out.

Purdue 49, Minnesota 23 - 4th Q 5:13