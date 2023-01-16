Purdue's Zach Edey had 32 points and 17 rebounds to set a new scoring career-high, and Purdue goes into Breslin Center and wins 64-63 despite Tyson Walker's 30 point performance. Purdue got rolling early, jumping out to a double-digit lead as Michigan State decided to defend one on one in the post. It allowed Edey to get touches while his size allowed him to grab offensive rebounds and gain extra possessions for Purdue. He was helped by one of Braden Smith's better performances as a play maker, when he wasn't on the bench with foul trouble. Smith and fellow freshman Fletcher Loyer both struggled with foul trouble, sitting large portions of the end of the first half. It helped Michigan State respond and mount a furious comeback to end the half. Pushing Purdue's lead to just 2. Michigan State would come out firing in the second behind impressive shot making between Tyson Walker, 30 points, and AJ Hoggard, 14 points. The rebound battle, which always looms large between these two teams was almost dead even. Michigan State had 30 rebounds and Purdue had 29. Purdue had the slight edge with holding onto the ball, turning it over just 9 times compared to the spartans 11. Fletcher Loyer was brilliant for Purdue late in the second half after struggling with foul trouble in the first, the true freshman finished with 17 points and 4 assists to just one turnover. Braden Smith was limited to 25 minutes after picking up two early fouls and two more in the second half. He still led the team with 6 assists. Last year it was Tyson Walker hitting a shot late to put away Purdue on a last second step back three. This year, Walker had a last second shot to win at it but his momentum carried him away from the basket and Morton was able to contest the shot just enough that Michigan State wasn't able to knock off the #3 Boilers for the second straight season at home.

Michigan State made their intentions towards Purdue clear early - they were going to be physical with Purdue's guards and try to survive Zach Edey one on one in the post. It worked on Purdue's first possession, with Edey missing a hook shot, and at the other end, AJ Hoggard got things started for the Spartans by hitting a tough up and under lay up at the rim. Tom Izzo teams play physical inside and the refs were letting them early against Edey, but they still didn't have the size to stop Edey getting to his patented righty hook. He knocked down one from five feet to tie the game at two early in the Breslin center. Edey's size looked to be a real problem for the Spartans early. Edey scored his second basket on a put back at the rim. Joey Hauser responded by hitting the games first three from the left corner and giving Michigan State a brief 5-4 lead. Braden Smith would find Edey rolling off a high pick and roll, and Edey would throw the alley-oop down with two hands. Purdue would come out of the under 16 timeout firing. Fletcher Loyer would continue his hot shooting by knocking down a three to push Purdue's lead to 9-5. Michigan State couldn't hit much early, making 2 of their first 11 shots, including missing 8 straight, including two three-pointers and one put back on the same possession. At the other end, Braden Smith was starting to break down the Spartans defense off the dribble. He got into freshman Tre Holloman on a drive and got to the free throw line for two. He'd make both. The next possession, Smith would attack a pick and roll to find a cutting Gillis right of the arc. Gillis's first three of the game would give Purdue a 14-5 lead with around 12 minutes in the first half remaining. Purdue should have extended the lead with two defenders jumping to Smith, and Smith flicking a pass to Trey Kaufman-Renn, open in the paint off a roll, but Kaufman-Renn couldn't handle the pass and Purdue committed their first turnover of the game. It sparked a mini-run for Michigan State. Jackson Koehler came in and immediately attacked Trey Kaufman-Renn in the post. Koehler spun baseline and hit a tough, contested fall away jumper to give Michigan State 7. Braden Smith was then charged for a charge on the next possession, giving the true freshman point guard his second foul of the half. He'd go to the bench and David Jenkins Jr. would take his place. Tyson Walker would get free on an in bound play and hit a catch and shoot mid-range two to pull within 14-9. Edey would get another look inside after Trey Kaufman-Renn went to the bench with two quick fouls. He hit a drop step and laid in a basket with his left hand. The next possession, Morton would find the big man inside with the shot clock at three and the big man spun and hit a lofting hook shot to push Purdue's lead back to 9, 18-9. Walker would hit another pull up, drawing the switch on Edey and rising up and flushing the mid-range jumper. Zach Edey would then slip a screen the next play, catching the Spartans off guard, and Brandon Newman delivered him a pass that Edey threw down with two hands. Purdue's lead was 20-11 with 7:24 on the clock after a foul on AJ Hoggard. A Tyson Walker turnover would lead to Ethan Morton finding Edey with deep position in the post, and Edey would make his seventh field goal of the game. Walker would try to draw contact on a floater but miss off the back iron. Edey would come down with the ball, tangling up with Mady Sissoko, and the Spartan would get called for the foul. Fletcher Loyer would then drive into the paint, pull help from the corner, and found Caleb Furst cutting baseline with a one handed bounce pass. Furst would finish with a two hand dunk to give Purdue the 24-11 lead and forcing Izzo to call a timeout with 5:43 left in the half. Jaden Akins was called for an offensive foul, sending Loyer to the ground with a shoulder off ball. It was the Spartans seventh turnover of the half. Tyson Walker ended a Purdue run with a floater in the paint. Then AJ Hoggard would bully Fletcher Loyer in the post, making contact, drawing the foul, and making the shot. His free throw would bring Michigan State to 24-16 around the four minute mark. More importantly, Fletcher Loyer would get his second foul of the half. Edey would miss another shot and Mason Gillis was knocked down going for a rebound. It looked like the Spartans would have an advantage, but by the time MSU tried a cross-court pass to his man, Gillis was sprinting back and stole the pass. It would lead to Zach Edey's first free throw attempts of the half despite already having attempted 16 field goals. Edey would miss the first but make the second, extending Purdue's lead to 25-16. But Purdue's dream start turned to a nightmare quickly. Purdue had two turnovers in the first 18 minutes, but turned it over three times in the last two minutes. It was just the opening the Spartans were looking for. AJ Hoggard hit a pull up jumper and Tyson Walker knocked down a three to pull within, 25-20. Edey would get two more free throws and would make them both to push Purdue's lead to 27-20. But a shot blocked by Zach Edey would fall into Carson Cooper's hand and then Edey would throw a pass out past Brandon Newman for the half-court violation. Hoggard would then attack Morton off the dribble, causing Morton to fall, Newman was forced to help and Hoggard would kick it out to Tyson Walker for another three-pointer. Hoggward and Walker would combine for 18 of the Spartans points while Edey had 17 for Purdue, and Purdue would go in with a 27-25 lead at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State wasn't content with just getting close to Purdue.



Michigan State came out rejuvenated in the second half, spurred by their late half run. Hauser took the first possession and drove into Caleb Furst and tied the game at 27-27 with a finish off glass.



Then Fletcher Loyer would pick up his third foul, but Matt Painter would trust his true freshman and leave him in the game. He might have felt like he had no choice, the Spartans were threatening to build a lead early in the second half.



An offensive rebound led to a wide open AJ Hoggard three from the top of the key. Then Tyson Walker would take Braden Smith off the dribble and hit a pull up jumper. In a flash, MSU was up 32-27.



Purdue forced a turnover, but continued to struggle finding the basket. Finally a Morton miss at the rim bounced up and Edey was able to dunk the put back down.



Then another fast break by Purdue was wasted after a steal ended with Braden Smith having a wide open look at the rim off a Morton drive and dish. Smith would leave the lay up just short and Michigan State would try to capitalize.



But they'd turn it over again and this time Smith passed ahead to Fletcher Loyer, who would rise up in transition and hit a three to tie the game at 32-32.



With the shot clock winding down, Tyson Walker would hit an impressive, contested three-pointer over smith to give the Spartans another three-point lead with just under 14 minutes in the game.



Matt Painter would draw up a nice in bounds play and Jenkins Jr. would find Smith cutting to the hoop for a lay up, 35-34 Michigan State lead.



Then Purdue would start to work the pick and roll with Braden Smith and Zach Edey. Smith would find Edey for an alley-oop to take the lead back, 36-35 with 12:50 left in the game.



The next possession, Smith would cross left off a pick, and Edey got a step on his defender. Smith found him at the basket and Edey finished at the rim through contact and his basket and free throw would push Purdue's lead to 39-35.



But Spartans kept responding with their shot making guards. Hoggard made a tough fade away over David Jenkins Jr to pull back to 39-37.



Edey would get another look inside, would spin on a drop step and dunk with two hands, 41-37. Jaden Akins would respond by stutter moving and hitting a pull up over Fletcher Loyer and then stole a Smith pass on the next possession, driving into the guard and drawing the third foul on Smith. Akins would hit just one of two free throws.



Caleb Furst would throw it in to Edey on the next possession, cut hard, and get rewarded with a pass. The big to big give and go resulted in two free throws by Furst. Furst would make both and Purdue would go up 43-40 and head into the at 8 minute time out with a one possession lead after Trey Kaufman-Renn's tough night would continue when he was called for a travel in the post.



Hoggard would make a lay up and pull within, 43-42.



Trey Kaufman-Renn would be called for another offensive foul.



Morton couldn't convert inside on a lay up for Purdue but Furst grabbed a rebound and went to the line, making one of two.



Braden Smith would then get whistled for his fourth foul on a Walker drive, and Walker would tie the game 44-44 and Smith would go to the bench against with around six minutes left in the game.



Loyer would then dribble into a triple team and lose the ball, allowing Akins to get into transition where he drew a foul on Furst. Akins would hit both to go up, 46-44.



Edey would draw free throws in a one and one and make both to tie the game back up.



Then Hauser would get going for the Spartans, hitting a tough catch and shoot from mid-range. Loyer would respond with a catch, pump, and then shoot two pointer from the left wing.



Hauser would then attack off a curl, catching and driving and finishing through contact. He'd make the free throw to pull the Spartans to a 51-48 lead.



Edey would respond with a hook shot on the left block.



But a familiar shot to Purdue fans, Tyson Walker would hit a step back three to go up 4. Caleb Furst would respond for Purdue with a corner three off a Smith feed.



Walker would then get the switch onto Edey, and after initially getting denied a shot, would get open off ball in the corner and make another three. Michigan State would go up 57-53.



Loyer would respond again, driving left, getting knocked to the floor, but finishing with a circus left-handed finish off glass. His free throw would pull Purdue back to within 1, 57-56.



Hoggward would get fouled inside by Ethan Morton but would miss both free throws and give Purdue a chance to take the lead.



Fletcher Loyer responded again, this time knifing his way left, stab dribbling, and getting a lefty lay up to go.



Tyson Walker matched him again, crossing round Edey, back into the paint, then darting left to finish his own left-handed lay up to put Michigan State back up at 59-58.



Purdue went back to Loyer who caught a hand off at the top of the key, split a double, and drew a foul going to the hoop. The freshman would make both and give Purdue the 60-59 edge as the crowd shouted that Foster was the better Loyer - his brother that used to play for Michigan State.



But Tyson Walker wouldn't be outdone, getting lose on a pick an droll, and hitting an open pull up after shaking Jenkins Jr.



Michigan State would lead Purdue 61-60 with 1:31 left in the game.



But Edey couldn't get a hook to fall from the right block. Purdue forced Walker into a rare miss on a nice Smith contest, but the ball deflected off Sissoko and Edey inside. The initial call was out on Michigan State but the officials went to video review.





After review, it was Purdue's ball because it was ruled that simultaneous touching occurred. The possession arrow was in Purdue's favor.



Purdue attempted to get the ball into Zach Edey with the game on the line. But Michigan State did a good job keeping him out of the paint, but Loyer got a hand off from Edey and Walker was whistled for a foul.



Loyer would hit both free throws and give Purdue the lead, 62-61 in the Breslin Center with less than 30 seconds left in the game.



Izzo would call a timeout with 25 seconds left to draw up a game winning play.



He wanted Walker to have the ball in his hands and Walker ran Ethan Morton through a couple high pick and rolls before carving just enough space from Morton to rise up from the mid range. The Spartan splashed his 12th made field goal of the game, giving him 30 points, and Michigan State the 1 point lead, 63-62 with 11.0 seconds left for Purdue to respond.



Purdue's lead guard Braden Smith would get away from Michigan State's press to get the ball cleanly and sprint it up the length of the court. He found Loyer at the wing who pumped and then fed the ball inside to Edey.



Edey collected, power dribbled and spun into the paint. He got a clean look at the rim and the 7'4" big man dropped the bucket it.



It was his thirteenth basket of the game, and his new career-high of 32 points. More importantly, it gave Purdue the 64-63 lead with 2.2 seconds remaining.



Michigan State would have one chance to respond with an in bounds play that would have to go the length of the court.



Michigan State attempted a full court pass with Hoggard running back and forth across the baseline before launching it up the floor. Edey and Newman and a Spartan went up for it, Newman was able to get a hand on it, but knock it out of bounds. The officials would go to review how much time would be left with Michigan State all of a sudden inbounding from their side of the court.



With 2.2 seconds to start, they ruled that Michigan State had 1.8 seconds after the tip. Enough time to get a shot off.



Tyson Walker came hard off a screen in close to the same spot he had last year but rose up and Morton contested and the ball fell harmlessly short for Purdue and Purdue gets the win at Michigan State, 64-63.