Purdue will not share the Big Ten title in 2024. After trailing the entire first half, by as many as 10 points at one point, Purdue came back to win 77-71 in Champaign to clinch its second striaght outright Big Ten title. Lance Jones and Braden Smith each hit huge three-pointers in the final moments to seal the deal as Purdue closed the game on a 13-5 run after trailing 66-64 with 3:25.

Here is what Matt Painter had to say: