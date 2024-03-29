It was the Braden Smith and Zach Edey show on Friday night in Detroit. Smith had 14 points, 15 assists, and 8 rebounds while Edey continued to cement his likely second straight National Player of the Year Award with 27 points and 14 rebounds. The result was an 80-68 win over Gonzaga that sent the Boilermakers to the Elite Eight for just the fourth time since 1980.

Here is the postgame press conference as well as select locker room videos.