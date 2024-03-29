Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Purdue 80, Gonzaga 68: Postgame Video

Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) points to teammates after a three-point basket Friday, March 29, 2024, during the midwest regional semifinals at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) points to teammates after a three-point basket Friday, March 29, 2024, during the midwest regional semifinals at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (© Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

It was the Braden Smith and Zach Edey show on Friday night in Detroit. Smith had 14 points, 15 assists, and 8 rebounds while Edey continued to cement his likely second straight National Player of the Year Award with 27 points and 14 rebounds. The result was an 80-68 win over Gonzaga that sent the Boilermakers to the Elite Eight for just the fourth time since 1980.

Here is the postgame press conference as well as select locker room videos.

Purdue Postgame Press Conference

Advertisement

Gonzaga Postgame Press Conference

Matt Painter

Zach Edey

Fletcher Loyer

Trey Kaufman-Renn

Ethan Morton

Mason Gillis

Check out True Fan Pricing with our new partner Autograph! Download the App here and use code: boilerupload

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement