Purdue 80, Gonzaga 68: Postgame Video
Travis Miller
•
BoilerUpload
Publisher
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
It was the Braden Smith and Zach Edey show on Friday night in Detroit. Smith had 14 points, 15 assists, and 8 rebounds while Edey continued to cement his likely second straight National Player of the Year Award with 27 points and 14 rebounds. The result was an 80-68 win over Gonzaga that sent the Boilermakers to the Elite Eight for just the fourth time since 1980.
Here is the postgame press conference as well as select locker room videos.
Purdue Postgame Press Conference
Gonzaga Postgame Press Conference
Matt Painter
Zach Edey
Fletcher Loyer
Trey Kaufman-Renn
Ethan Morton
Mason Gillis
